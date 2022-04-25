Cardano Founder Set to Hold Discussions to Expand NFT Possibilities: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Jawad Ashraf, Terra Virtua CEO, are set to hold discussions about Cardano and Terra Virtua's collaboration and future plans on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. UTC. Terra Virtua, a digital collectibles platform, boasts of an NFT marketplace and also a studio for games with NFT characters; thus, the partnership might present endless NFT possibilities for Cardano.

Here's a sneak peek of the Cardano Summit NFTs in the Terra Virtua Fancave! Reminder to join Twitter Space with Charles and Terra Virtua this Monday. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/A2HL2IdEEJ — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 24, 2022

IOHK, Cardano's parent company also shared a reminder on the Cardano Summit NFTs by sharing Terra Virtua's post on Twitter and noting the date of the event.

Earlier in April, Snoop Dogg and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson met in an epic Twitter space to discuss the Cardano ecosystem, music and NFTs. Afterward, Cardano NFT project Clay Nation launched its official collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici, thus bringing iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to Cardano.

As of March 23, Morgan Schofield, Cardano's head of ecosystem growth reported that the network has now issued over four million native tokens across approximately 50,000 minting policies. The rise in the number of minted pieces of non-fungible art and projects is linked to both the Cardano network's growth and the NFT industry's resurgence.

Cardano ecosystem and ADA price action

The Cardano (ADA) network has reached several milestones in recent months, and the number of ADA wallets has increased by 100,000 within a month, with the total figure standing at 3.2 million as of April 19. Activity on the Cardano blockchain is skyrocketing, with 400 new projects in the works. Presently, nearly 900 projects are building on Cardano.

Despite the progress made with network growth, ADA remains undervalued. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA was trading at $0.832 at the time of publication, down 6.88% in the last 24 hours and down nearly 5.45% in the past week.

As on-chain and market data provided by Santiment suggest, Cardano and other altcoins have entered a historical ''buying opportunity'' zone, according to MVRV Divergence, as covered earlier by U.Today.