Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Confronts Vitalik Buterin on Major Issue

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), has given a crucial message in a reply to Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin. He has openly refuted Buterin’s claims about a major aspect of the crypto industry. It all began when Buterin shared his opinion about political involvement in crypto.

On July 17, the Ethereum founder published a blog post related to the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. Buterin mentioned that the crypto community should avoid forming political allegiances based on a candidate’s views on crypto.

Notably, the crypto community has been showing support toward pro-crypto candidates in elections in the U.S. Former President Donald Trump has been showing a pro-crypto stance, garnering major support from crypto enthusiasts. On the other hand, President Biden is known for having quite opposite views.

Overall, crypto has become a hot topic ahead of these elections in the States. However, Vitalik Buterin believes that supporting pro-crypto politicians is against the original values of the industry. The Ethereum founder said that the crypto movement is much more than solely financial freedom; it is also deeply rooted in the content of decentralization and broader freedom.

Cardano founder refutes Buterin’s views

Earlier today, Charles Hoskinson tweeted to confront the Ethereum founder. He said that while he wants to keep crypto out of politics, there are some instances where there is no choice. Hoskinson urged the community that if the government is harassing crypto exchanges, imprisoning market leaders and making baseless lawsuits, then people should not vote for them.

My first goal has always been to keep government out of crypto completely. In the places where that's not possible, the choice is pretty clear. If they want a CBDC, sue non-custodial wallets, systematically jail the leaders of Crypto, call everyone a security, and bully and… https://t.co/T7qZwPdJPA — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) July 17, 2024

The Cardano founder explained that once these politicians realize that going against the crypto industry will lose them elections, then they will eventually stop their attacks on it. He also openly criticized Joe Biden. Hoskinson said that voting for such politicians will eventually end the crypto industry in the U.S.

He urged his followers to vote for pro-crypto candidates only, opposing the views of Vitalik Buterin. This latest debacle has added to the buzz in the crypto community, which is already playing a key role in the upcoming U.S. elections. It is a crucial debate for the community, and only time will reveal what the future holds.