Cardano to Launch Smart Contracts on Public Testnet Tomorrow

News
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 19:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
IOG is on track to release smart contracts on Sept. 12
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
IOG has announced that Cardano will hardfork the chain into the Alonzo era on Sept. 1.

As reported by U.Today, the event will mark the final stage before smart contracts will finally land on the mainnet.

Starting from tomorrow, the upcoming features will be tested in a live production environment to make sure that the foundation code is working properly.

More than 140 exchanges are expected to join the process ahead of the mainnet launch, which is slated to take place on Sept. 12.

IOG’s testnet partners have one week left to make sure that everything is working as planned before the widely anticipated hard fork combinator event. This will help to eliminate any security concerns and avoid possible delays.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

