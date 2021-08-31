Cardano to Launch Smart Contracts on Public Testnet Tomorrow

IOG is on track to release smart contracts on Sept. 12

IOG has announced that Cardano will hardfork the chain into the Alonzo era on Sept. 1.

As reported by U.Today , the event will mark the final stage before smart contracts will finally land on the mainnet.

Starting from tomorrow, the upcoming features will be tested in a live production environment to make sure that the foundation code is working properly.

More than 140 exchanges are expected to join the process ahead of the mainnet launch, which is slated to take place on Sept. 12 .

IOG’s testnet partners have one week left to make sure that everything is working as planned before the widely anticipated hard fork combinator event. This will help to eliminate any security concerns and avoid possible delays.