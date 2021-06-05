Cardano's (ADA) Alonzo Testnet First Update Shared by IOHK

News
Sat, 06/05/2021 - 14:22
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Input Output HK, the development team behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain, has unveiled the first results of Alonzo upgrade testing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Representatives of Cardano (ADA) development team Input Output HK have informed the community about the process of testing Alonzo mechanisms.

"Good first week"

According to a statement by Input Output HK shared on its official Twitter account, the first phases of Alonzo testnet, dubbed Blue, have successfully concluded.

#ALONZO UPDATE:

We’ve had a good first week on the #AlonzoBlue testnet:

👍Initial SPOs and pioneers set up their nodes
👍Successfully hard-forked into #Alonzo era: our HFC technology performed perfectly🤘#Cardano $ADA

1/3 pic.twitter.com/I0CliVjrpk

— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) June 4, 2021

The first batch of staking pool operators and pioneering testers have set up their nodes. Also, Cardano's hardfork coordinator has allowed the seamless migration of testnet to the Alonzo era.

Meanwhile, the team and its enthusiasts have detected a number of issues with the operation of Cardano's testnet.

"Exercises" with the issues uncovered will be demonstrated in the Alonzo testnet GitHub repository.

Approaching smart contracts activation

The Input Output HK team added that development and integration progress continues "behind the scenes." It asked Cardano (ADA) stake pool operators to "buddy up" and introduce Alonzo to their colleagues.

The hardfork is named "Alonzo" to immortalize American mathematician and computer science innovator Alonzo Church (1903-1995). It paves the way for the most anticipated upgrade of 2021 for Cardano (ADA): the release of smart contracts.

Bitball Bitball

As covered by U.Today previously, Alonzo's rollout plan includes five stages: Blue, White, Purple, Red, Black. A usable version of Cardano's smart contract may be unveiled as soon as September 2021.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

