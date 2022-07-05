Cardano: Ledger Releases New Update and Broadens Support for ADA

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider Ledger is expanding its support for Cardano. This time, it strives to improve the user experience with a cleaner look with the latest app release, version 4.1.2.

As reported by U.Today, the Ledger team announced in the past week that Cardano (ADA) accounts were now supported on Android mobile phones for both Ledger and Ledger Live platforms, while work was ongoing to add IOS compatibility.

In June, Cardano made its way to Ledger Live, thus enabling users to be able to send, receive, buy and manage ADA directly with Ledger Live. The release of the smart contract-compatible Cardano app version 4.0.0 for Ledger wallets was also announced in April.

Cardano's on-chain transactions reach 44.8 million

According to information provided by the Cardano community's Twitter account, Cardano's on-chain transactions increased by 5.44% in June to reach 44.8 million, breaking the previous record of 42.5 million on-chain transactions set in May. Additionally, in June 2022, the number of ADA wallets climbed to 3.42 million, a gain of 1.81% above May's previous high.

Similar to this, Cardano's native assets increased 6.46% in June to reach 5.4 million. Cardano GitHub's commits also soared to 13,0003 across all repositories, ranking Cardano as one of the most developed assets in the space.

The Vasil upgrade is projected to result in major performance and functionality enhancements for Cardano. Vasil enhancements range from improved script performance and efficiency combined with lower costs to increased throughput via diffusion pipelining.

The exchanges and SPOs need at least a minimum period of four weeks to test and upgrade, after the hard forking of the Cardano testnet, which puts the tentative date for the Cardano Vasil mainnet launch at the end of July.

ADA was up 3.10% at $0.46 at the time of publication.