Cardano Kicks Off 2024 With Major Updates and Improvements

Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has begun 2024 with a series of updates and releases aimed at improving performance, scalability and interoperability. Examples include the new Hydra, Marlowe and Lace releases, as well as the Cardano Node release.

The first Hydra release of 2024 has launched: version 0.15.0. Hydra is a Cardano layer-2 protocol that aims to boost the platform's transaction throughput and overall efficiency.

🚨NEW RELEASE: Marlowe TypeScript SDK 0.3.0-beta



💪Node.js/Deno support

💪Completed 1-1 feature parity between the TS-SDK and Runtime 0.0.6

💪Added an open role example

💪Added a marlowe-object (merkleized contracts) example



🔥https://t.co/yFc4jZ6EhB — Marlowe (@marlowe_io) January 18, 2024

In a similar vein, the Marlowe team has announced the release of Marlowe 0.3.0, with several milestones accomplished. On Jan. 11, Marlowe announced that its revamped website was live.

Marlowe is a domain-specific language (DSL) and a set of tools for creating and executing smart contracts. Marlowe enables developers to build, test and deploy smart contracts in a safe, simple and intuitive manner.

Marlowe was launched on the mainnet in May 2023 and has since undergone various updates and enhancements.

First #Hydra release of 2024, version 0.15.0 is out ✨



* Run hydra-node in offline mode - contributed by @SundaeSwap

* Heads opened by this version can cross eras from Babbage to Conway and work on sanchonet

* L2 stays Babbage until after the HFC eventhttps://t.co/TDoiF44815 — Sebastian Nagel (@ch1bo_) January 18, 2024

In late 2023, the Marlowe Runner was released, allowing smart contracts to be deployed straight from a browser without the requirement for a backend or custom frontend. This was a significant step forward for Cardano's smart contract utility.

According to IOG's most recent development report, Cardano has released node v.8.7.3, which addresses a minor issue in the Ouroboros network.

In other news, the Lace team recently released version 1.8, which fixes a bug, improves stake pool rewards performance on a graph and allows for synchronization with other multi-address wallets.