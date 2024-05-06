Cardano Hits 90 Million Transactions in Major Milestone as Network Upgrades Loom

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has reached a significant milestone, recording a staggering 90 million transactions on its network. This achievement comes at a pivotal moment for Cardano as it prepares to implement game-changing upgrades.

Cardano, often hailed for its robust and research-driven approach to blockchain development, has steadily gained traction within the cryptocurrency community since its inception.

The achievement of 90 million transactions serves as a testament to Cardano's growing adoption and utility, highlighting its ability to support a diverse range of use cases and transaction types.

As Cardano continues to expand its reach and capabilities, the timing of this milestone is particularly significant, coinciding with the imminent rollout of network upgrades that promise to unlock new levels of innovation and functionality.

One of the most anticipated upgrades is the Ouroboros Genesis, which will be deployed as part of the Chang upgrade, which is expected to take place this summer. This enables nodes to self-bootstrap from the Cardano network.

According to Input Output Global (IOG), the next and final waypoint on the path to full P2P node operations is expected to arrive with the Ouroboros Genesis release.

Other upgrades, including that to Plutus, the smart contract platform of the Cardano blockchain, might as well be in the offing.

Rick McCracken DIGI, a Caradano SPO, outlined some Cardano Plutus V3 capabilities coming in 2024, which include increased performance and throughput, efficient smart contract size, smart contract migration from Ethereum, creation of side chain bridges and Mithril integration and governance-related script execution.

With these network upgrades on the horizon, Cardano is poised to enter a new era of innovation and growth, driving further adoption and value creation for its ecosystem and community.