Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Might Be Worth Keeping Eye on, Here's Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Key on-chain metric suggests Cardano (ADA) might be worth looking out for
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 12:16
    Cardano (ADA) Might Be Worth Keeping Eye on, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might be worth keeping an eye on, with a metric suggesting that it might be significantly undervalued.

    Advertisement

    A key indicator pointing to ADA's undervaluation is the "percentage of supply in profit" metric. The percentage of supply in profit is calculated by comparing the acquisition price of each unit of crypto against its current price and then evaluating what ratio of supply is currently in profit.

    When an asset has a high supply-to-profit ratio, it usually indicates that the majority of holders purchased the asset at lower prices. These ratios can skyrocket during bull markets, for instance, from October 2023 to March 2024, and a surge is frequently correlated with overbought indicators. However, the supply-in-profit percentage indicator is best used with other metrics, such as whale accumulation and MVRV.

    On-chain analytics firm Santiment, in a recent tweet, shared the supply-in-profit percentages for major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and Chainlink as 89.9%, 84%, 77%, 51.9%, 76.7% and 78.2%, respectively.

    Santiment recommends keeping an eye on cryptocurrencies with lower-end supply in profits, as they can often indicate undervaluation compared to the rest of the markets. This might apply to Cardano, which is demonstrating a lower supply in percentage compared to other major cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves

    The supply-in-profit percentage presented suggests that 51.9% of circulating ADA is "in profit." This could indicate an impending price comeback for Cardano.

    At the time of writing, Cardano was down 3% in the last 24 hours to $0.453 and down 6.52% in the last seven days. Cardano is also well off its all-time high, down 85.38% from the ATH of $3.10 attained Sept. 2, 2021.

    Recent analysis from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock indicates that ADA "stands out" among other Layer 1 networks, with only 35% of holders in profit. Whether this is an opportunity or a warning sign remains unknown.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) in This Important Metric
    2024/04/27 12:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) in This Important Metric
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    2024/04/27 12:11
    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    2024/04/27 12:11
    XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Might Be Worth Keeping Eye on, Here's Reason
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) in This Important Metric
    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD