Advertisement
AD

    Cardano: 2.5 Billion ADA Face Critical Test at Key Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    ADA has witnessed selling pressure since start of week
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 14:20
    Cardano: 2.5 Billion ADA Face Critical Test at Key Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano has recently found itself at a crossroads, with 2.5 billion ADA facing a potential risk as the price grapples with a critical support level. ADA has witnessed selling pressure since the start of the week, with its price set to mark the fourth consecutive day of losses.

    Advertisement

    The declines have brought ADA to a key price range, where 2.5 billion ADA are being held by a substantial number of Cardano addresses.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, 2.51 billion ADA were bought by 212,010 addresses between $0.426 and $0.461 at an average price of $0.447.

    At its current price, ADA is teetering closer to the lower end of this range at $0.426, currently trading down 0.38% in the last 24 hours to $0.432.

    IntoTheBlock
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    This precarious position might cause the value of the 2.5 billion ADA coins, which are currently held by a significant number of investors, to diminish if the price fails to hold above this crucial threshold.

    A drop beneath this key range might potentially trigger a test of the support at $0.40. Such a move could present buying opportunities for investors but poses a risk for those currently holding the 2.5 billion ADA.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Might Be Worth Keeping Eye on, Here's Reason

    The outcome of the battle between the bulls and bears might have implications for the ADA price. A sustained move above this key price range might bring ADA to its next resistance range between $0.46 and $0.51, according to on-chain data.

    Technically speaking, a sustained break above the daily moving average might be the first sign of strength for ADA bulls.

    In a broader context, the cryptocurrency market is facing a sell-off as investors await the Fed's decision on interest rates. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to make any changes to interest rates, but investors are increasingly concerned that the central bank might not drop rates this year, dealing a blow to interest rate-sensitive assets such as cryptocurrencies.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes Epic Bull Flag, What This Means
    2024/05/01 14:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes Epic Bull Flag, What This Means
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Catastrophe?
    2024/05/01 14:16
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Catastrophe?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Fears He May Be Silenced in Prison Forever: Details
    2024/05/01 14:16
    Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Fears He May Be Silenced in Prison Forever: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    The People Events Announces the Annual FinTech Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano: 2.5 Billion ADA Face Critical Test at Key Level
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes Epic Bull Flag, What This Means
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Catastrophe?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD