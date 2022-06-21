Cardano Founder Talks About His Expectations for Vasil Event; Community Reacts

News
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 13:07
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
IOG engineering team says it is extremely close to finalizing core work
Cardano Founder Talks About His Expectations for Vasil Event; Community Reacts
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson discussed his expectations for the Vasil Hard Fork event during a live stream entitled "Vasil Upgrade - The State of Play" from his home in Colorado.

ADA whale, a Cardano community-focused Twitter handle, recounts a key part of the Cardano founder's address.

The IOG engineering team says it is extremely close to finalizing the core work, with only seven bugs remaining to complete the hard fork work. A recent blog post also stated that the deployment of the Vasil Hard Fork on the mainnet had been postponed until late July.

Community reacts

Cardano is known for its "slow and steady" approach, which has received a lot of flak in the past. As a result, a scroll through Twitter responses revealed a mixed bag of reactions, although the news of the delay was generally received positively.

Tim Harrison, IOHK vice president of community and ecosystem, wrote: "Yes, so it's disappointing we're not going to hit our original target date. But it's more important we do this right - and team continues to work its socks off."

According to Cardano (ADA) whale, this might not even register as a delay. He continues, "Coming roughly around the previously indicated time, just ironing out a few creases. Meanwhile, the network is performing fine as it is."

Twitter user YorkA was not surprised at the turn of events: "I really doubted we were launching Vasil hard fork on date. It's disappointing that we couldn't get it by the 29th but I am so happy it didn't and that the dev community really stand out asking for more time. Great to hear we are not rushing this upgrade."

Another Twitter user, Cardano Yoda, praised the team's approach: "I appreciate the team being cautious and only releasing things that will work. This is the right way to succeed. A few weeks late means nothing."

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
06/21/2022 - 14:00
One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking
06/21/2022 - 13:41
Deloitte and NYDIG to Help Companies Integrate Bitcoin-Related Products, Including Banking
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
06/21/2022 - 12:33
Shiba Inu Enters Top 6 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan