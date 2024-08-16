Cardano Founder Stuns ADA Community With Bitcoin Meme: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an unexpected move, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), stunned the ADA community with a thought-provoking Bitcoin meme. The image humorously contrasted Bitcoiners from 2013 with current-day Bitcoiners in 2024.

The meme shared by Hoskinson depicted the resilience and determination of early Bitcoin enthusiasts despite major setbacks such as Silk Road and Wikileaks. In contrast, it highlighted the modern-day Bitcoin community's preoccupation with issues such as ETFs, JP Morgan's involvement and the debate over self-custody.

This captures my feelings perfectly. I sadly lost the abs pic.twitter.com/0MKRUJuzx2 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 16, 2024

Alongside the image, Hoskinson added a light-hearted remark: "This captures my feelings perfectly. I sadly lost the abs." The comment not only added a personal touch to the tweet but also hinted at the shift in the cryptocurrency space over the years, and also in the mentality among Bitcoin holders.

Message passed across

By contrasting the mindset of early Bitcoin adopters with that of today’s investors, the Cardano founder's tweet indicated how much the cryptocurrency ecosystem has changed. In 2013, Bitcoin was still in its early stages, with only a small community of believers ready to put up with the outside world's skepticism and challenges.

Fast forward to 2024, and Bitcoin has grown into a globally recognized asset, with institutional investors and a much larger diverse community.

However, this growth has come with a new set of challenges and concerns. The issues highlighted in the meme, such as the impact of Bitcoin ETFs, the involvement of major financial players like JPMorgan and debates over self-custody, reflect the complexities that have emerged as Bitcoin has moved further into the mainstream.

Hoskinson, known for his efforts in Cardano creation and development, has a long-standing involvement with Bitcoin and has frequently expressed support for the cryptocurrency. His early efforts in the cryptocurrency space include substantial contributions to Bitcoin education.