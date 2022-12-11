Cardano Creator Denies Ethereum-SEC Corruption Conspiracy in Ripple Case

Gamza Khanzadaev
Charles Hoskinson once again denies corruption conspiracies in Ripple case
Cardano Creator Denies Ethereum-SEC Corruption Conspiracy in Ripple Case
The founder of the Cardano blockchain ecosystem, Charles Hoskinson, has once again spoken out on the subject of corruption in the SEC v. Ripple case.

The crypto developer has previously engaged in similar confrontations with members of the XRP community and even Ripple representatives. Hoskinson is one of the five original co-founders of Ethereum, which is considered the main beneficiary of XRP's legal troubles.

The Cardano creator once again stated that all the talk about the U.S. Securities Commission being controlled by Ethereum and being bribed to start going after Ripple and XRP are conspiracy theories, and this has never happened.

These rumors have their roots in the conclusion of the former SEC head William Hinman that ETH is a cryptocurrency and not a security because of its high degree of decentralization. It was later revealed that at the same time, Hinman's law firm received $1.6 million from the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance. Then there was the lawsuit against Ripple and the regulator's intention to recognize XRP as a security.

Is end near?

In addition to reiterating his opinion on the corruption issue, Hoskinson gave his assessment of when the SEC v. Ripple may end. So, answering questions during a live broadcast, the Cardano creator shared rumors that the trial could end as early as the next few days, on Dec. 15, to be exact.

