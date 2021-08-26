Cardano Founder Responds to Weiss Crypto Ratings’ Criticism About Coinfirm’s AML Integration

News
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 08:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson has responded to Weiss Crypto's hostile thread about Cardano partnering with Coinfirm AML data provider
Cardano Founder Responds to Weiss Crypto Ratings’ Criticism About Coinfirm’s AML Integration
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent Twitter thread, Weiss Crypto Ratings analytics agency poured criticism on the Cardano Foundation after it was announced that IOHK's Cardano partnered with Coinfirm, a provider of anti-money laundering data.

Founder of Cardano and IOHK, Charles Hoskinson, recorded a short video to respond to Weiss Crypto Ratings on this.

Cardano partners with Coinfirm to advance FATF compliance

On Aug. 24, the Cardano Foundation inked a partnership deal with Coinfirm, a provider of AML (anti-money laundering) and CFT (combating the financing of terrorism) data to ensure Cardano will be fully compliant with the guidelines of the international FATF (Financial Action Task Force) regulator.

Chief of Technical Integrations at Cardano Mel McCann believes that, in order to achieve mass adoption on regulated markets, a cryptocurrency must have AML/CFT analytics.

What Coinfirm does is provide crypto exchanges, custodians and other sorts of third-party companies to track the history of coins held in the wallets of users. Now, this will be available for ADA as well.

Weiss Crypto slams Cardano for this

Weiss Crypto has called this a "bad move all around" and added that it was disappointing, offering an explanation for its position. The analytics agency believes that this step will push Cardano and ADA to "choking to death" after bringing excessive regulation on itself, as happened to the banking system.

Another negative effect this will certainly have in the future, according to Weiss Crypto, is that this step makes the Cardano blockchain a "censorship-prone, politicized, and manipulated network."

Facebook's Diem and CBDCs can work much better here, the tweet says, if Cardano wants to go down this route.

This move is the exact opposite of that, as it is well known that so-called "AML" laws are put in place by the high priests of finance to ensure nothing escapes their view. As we said in the intro, bad move all around, disappointing.

Financial elites, Weiss Crypto added, will never accept the crypto industry; therefore, a crypto platform playing by their rules will only ensure its death in the future.

Related
Crypto Is Fueling Crime, According to Participant of Biden’s Cybersecurity Meeting

Charles Hoskinson posts a video response

The Cardano founder responded that partnerships like these are important since they provide clarity, a lot of business and technical requirements and allow blockchain companies (Cardano in this particular case) to make software better for everyone everywhere and allow Cardano to see more adoption in all regulated and non-regulated industries around the world.

#Cardano News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Billionaire Nixon’s Seek Capital to Boost Its Crypto Investments
08/26/2021 - 09:44
Billionaire Nixon’s Seek Capital to Boost Its Crypto Investments
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Azuro Decentralized Betting Protocol Launches Testnet Featuring Betting Competition
08/26/2021 - 09:00
Azuro Decentralized Betting Protocol Launches Testnet Featuring Betting Competition
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Drops 5% Prior to 100,000 Coins Being Burned
08/26/2021 - 08:52
Ethereum Drops 5% Prior to 100,000 Coins Being Burned
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan