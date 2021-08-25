Cardano Foundation Partners with AML/CFT Analytics Vendor to Ensure ADA Compliance

News
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 10:54
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ahead of massive announcements, Cardano (ADA) curators decided to advance regulatory compliance of ADA token
Cardano Foundation Partners with AML/CFT Analytics Vendor to Ensure ADA Compliance
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

With a newly inked partnership, Cardano (ADA) infrastructure will meet the requirements of all modern regulatory frameworks.

Coinfirm tools will be integrated by Cardano. Why is this crucial?

According to the joint official announcement by Cardano Foundation and Coinfirm, provider of anti-money-laundering analytics, the two organizations have entered into a long-term partnership.

Coinfirm's tools will be utilized to prevent Cardano (ADA) infrastructure from being used in money laundering, terrorism financing and other criminal activity.

Namely, Cardano will be able to be in full compliance with the Financial Action Task Force guidelines, the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive and other strict regulations.

Mel McCann, Head of Technical Integration at Cardano Foundation, shares the details of the procedures Coinform will facilitate for Cardano:

AML/CFT analytics is essential for a cryptocurrency to receive mass adoption within regulated markets. The tools and services provided by Coinfirm enables every exchange, custodian, and all other third-parties to clearly track the history of ada held in their wallets.

Bringing regulatory compliance to Cardano (ADA) ecosystem

As Cardano (ADA) is approaching its smart contracts release, its ecosystem will expand its suite of assets massively. Unlike Ethereum (ETH), Cardano's assets will go live "directly" on the blockchain.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Claims There Are "Thousands" of Assets on Cardano in Response to Criticism

As such, the Coinfirm team will be able to implement AML/CFT tracking tools with all types of coins minted on the largest proof of stake (PoS) blockchain.

Sachin Dutta, head of marketing at Coinfirm, stresses the importance of this release for Cardano (ADA) infrastructure and the security of the entire blockchain segment:

Coinfirm is excited to integrate the Cardano protocol with our AML Platform to ensure that counterparties using the ada cryptocurrency and other assets created on Cardano are not tainted by illicit funds. This provides a seamless transition for financial institutions to uptake the protocol with scale, reducing the concern of AML/CFT compliance.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano Foundation Partners with AML/CFT Analytics Vendor to Ensure ADA Compliance
08/25/2021 - 10:54
Cardano Foundation Partners with AML/CFT Analytics Vendor to Ensure ADA Compliance
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Afghan Computer Engineer, Who Wanted to Mine Bitcoin and Ethereum, Flees Taliban, Gets Arrested in Turkey
08/25/2021 - 09:44
Afghan Computer Engineer, Who Wanted to Mine Bitcoin and Ethereum, Flees Taliban, Gets Arrested in Turkey
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Public Mint Users Moved 7 Million MINT Tokens in First 24 Hours: Details
08/25/2021 - 09:25
Public Mint Users Moved 7 Million MINT Tokens in First 24 Hours: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov