Cardano Founder Reminds Community of True Purpose of Crypto

Charles Hoskinson, the crypto billionaire who helped to found Ethereum and then created IOG and the Cardano blockchain, has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to get an important message across to his followers.

Hoskinson reminded the crypto community about the main goal of cryptocurrency: “Crypto doesn't want to set the world on fire, it just wants to start a flame in your heart.”

That is a quote from the song "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire" by Bennie Benjamin, Eddie Durham, Sol Marcus and Eddie Seiler, written in 1938 and sung multiple times by a new generation of pop singers.

Remember, Crypto doesn't want to set the world on fire, it just wants to start a flame in your heart pic.twitter.com/LC7Ix64kdk — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 25, 2024

The Cardano founder has found a line that reflects his own attitude toward crypto. As reported by U.Today previously, Ethereum founder and frontman Vitalik Buterin also recently sent a similar message to the community – about the true goal of any crypto. However, he did not cite any pop songs to go with it.

Vitalik reminded his audience that cryptocurrencies were not created to be treated as digital assets only, and crypto is not about trading. Satoshi Nakamoto’s goal was much wider than that. He created Bitcoin with liberty and decentralization in mind.

He stated that freedom and privacy continue to be under attack these days. “Crypto is not just about trading tokens, it's part of a broader ethos of protecting freedom and privacy and keeping power in the hands of the little guy. And these values unfortunately continue to be under attack, globally.”