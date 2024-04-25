Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Founder Reminds Community of True Purpose of Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Founder of Cardano and IOG has sent fundamental message to whole crypto community
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 13:46
    Cardano Founder Reminds Community of True Purpose of Crypto
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Hoskinson, the crypto billionaire who helped to found Ethereum and then created IOG and the Cardano blockchain, has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to get an important message across to his followers.

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson reminded the crypto community about the main goal of cryptocurrency: “Crypto doesn't want to set the world on fire, it just wants to start a flame in your heart.”

    That is a quote from the song "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire" by Bennie Benjamin, Eddie Durham, Sol Marcus and Eddie Seiler, written in 1938 and sung multiple times by a new generation of pop singers.

    The Cardano founder has found a line that reflects his own attitude toward crypto. As reported by U.Today previously, Ethereum founder and frontman Vitalik Buterin also recently sent a similar message to the community – about the true goal of any crypto. However, he did not cite any pop songs to go with it.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Attractive' Bitcoin Tweet Supported by Community

    Vitalik reminded his audience that cryptocurrencies were not created to be treated as digital assets only, and crypto is not about trading. Satoshi Nakamoto’s goal was much wider than that. He created Bitcoin with liberty and decentralization in mind.

    He stated that freedom and privacy continue to be under attack these days. “Crypto is not just about trading tokens, it's part of a broader ethos of protecting freedom and privacy and keeping power in the hands of the little guy. And these values unfortunately continue to be under attack, globally.”

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Long-Term Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Accumulate Profits, What's Happening?
    2024/04/25 13:41
    Long-Term Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Accumulate Profits, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image $26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?
    2024/04/25 13:41
    $26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin on Verge of Death Cross: Here's How Price May React
    2024/04/25 13:41
    Bitcoin on Verge of Death Cross: Here's How Price May React
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Founder Reminds Community of True Purpose of Crypto
    Long-Term Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Accumulate Profits, What's Happening?
    $26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD