Michael Saylor Issues 'Attractive' Bitcoin Tweet Supported by Community

On Wednesday, founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor published another tweet about Bitcoin with an eye-catching image, most likely generated by AI.

Unlike his other recent, similar tweets, this one has the Bitcoin community excited and has brought a wave of positive feedback to Saylor, who is now in charge of his company’s BTC-focused strategy after stepping down from its chief executive position.

"Refreshing" Bitcoin tweet

Saylor tweeted a red soft drink can that looks very much like Coca Cola but carries a “B,” as in “Bitcoin,” on it instead. “Bitcoin is refreshing,” the tweet by the MicroStrategy founder says.

In the comments, many Bitcoin users responded to it eagerly, agreeing with the “statement” and showing their support for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency. Among those commentators were the official accounts of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange and Eric Weiss, a prominent figure in the crypto community.

Kraken tweeted: “It's refreshing to be able to take control of your own money. That's for sure!”

The official account of the Dash privacy coin wrote in a comment: “Bitcoin is refreshing... your block explorer to see if you got a confirmation.”

Saylor's mysterious Bitcoin halving post

In his earlier tweets, Michael Saylor spoke a lot about the Bitcoin halving, emphasizing its strategic role for the BTC community and the asset’s price. The halving eventually took place on April 20.

Two days before that, Saylor published an enigmatic tweet with the hashtag “BitcoinHalving.” In the tweet, Saylor suggested that an investor could emerge with unlimited capital, announcing “a program to acquire 450 BTC daily” at the current market price for the next four years (this is the time period between two Bitcoin halvings) and “hold the asset forever.”

What if an investor with unlimited capital announced a program to acquire 450 $BTC daily at the market price for the next four years and hold the asset forever? What if they increased their purchases to 675 BTC daily in 2028, and to 787.5 BTC daily in 2032? #BitcoinHalving. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 18, 2024

In the year 2028, Saylor also said in that tweet, the hypothetical investor would increase their purchases to 675 BTC per day and then raise them to 787.5 BTC by 2032. This tweet seems to emphasize the growing value of Bitcoin after each halving, even if the newly produced BTC amount gets 50% smaller. Now, after the Saturday halving, miners get 3.125 BTC per each new block rather than 6.25, as it happened after the 2020 halving.