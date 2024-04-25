Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Issues 'Attractive' Bitcoin Tweet Supported by Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has triggered heated discussion within BTC community with his new tweet
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 10:25
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Attractive' Bitcoin Tweet Supported by Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    On Wednesday, founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor published another tweet about Bitcoin with an eye-catching image, most likely generated by AI.

    Unlike his other recent, similar tweets, this one has the Bitcoin community excited and has brought a wave of positive feedback to Saylor, who is now in charge of his company’s BTC-focused strategy after stepping down from its chief executive position.

    "Refreshing" Bitcoin tweet

    Saylor tweeted a red soft drink can that looks very much like Coca Cola but carries a “B,” as in “Bitcoin,” on it instead. “Bitcoin is refreshing,” the tweet by the MicroStrategy founder says.

    In the comments, many Bitcoin users responded to it eagerly, agreeing with the “statement” and showing their support for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency. Among those commentators were the official accounts of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange and Eric Weiss, a prominent figure in the crypto community.

    Kraken tweeted: “It's refreshing to be able to take control of your own money. That's for sure!”

    The official account of the Dash privacy coin wrote in a comment: “Bitcoin is refreshing... your block explorer to see if you got a confirmation.”

    Related
    Anthony Scaramucci's Bitcoin Post Triggers Heated Discussion in Community

    Saylor's mysterious Bitcoin halving post

    In his earlier tweets, Michael Saylor spoke a lot about the Bitcoin halving, emphasizing its strategic role for the BTC community and the asset’s price. The halving eventually took place on April 20.

    Two days before that, Saylor published an enigmatic tweet with the hashtag “BitcoinHalving.” In the tweet, Saylor suggested that an investor could emerge with unlimited capital, announcing “a program to acquire 450 BTC daily” at the current market price for the next four years (this is the time period between two Bitcoin halvings) and “hold the asset forever.”

    In the year 2028, Saylor also said in that tweet, the hypothetical investor would increase their purchases to 675 BTC per day and then raise them to 787.5 BTC by 2032. This tweet seems to emphasize the growing value of Bitcoin after each halving, even if the newly produced BTC amount gets 50% smaller. Now, after the Saturday halving, miners get 3.125 BTC per each new block rather than 6.25, as it happened after the 2020 halving.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Peter Schiff Shares Crucial Bitcoin Support Level, Warns About BTC Price Drop
    2024/04/25 10:21
    Peter Schiff Shares Crucial Bitcoin Support Level, Warns About BTC Price Drop
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image XRP Brutal Reversal: 3 Price Levels to Watch
    2024/04/25 10:21
    XRP Brutal Reversal: 3 Price Levels to Watch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    2024/04/25 10:21
    Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues 'Attractive' Bitcoin Tweet Supported by Community
    Peter Schiff Shares Crucial Bitcoin Support Level, Warns About BTC Price Drop
    XRP Brutal Reversal: 3 Price Levels to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD