Cardano Founder Pokes Fun at Gemini After Alleged Data Leak

Fri, 12/30/2022 - 19:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Hoskinson recently opined that it was a good thing that Gemini is yet to list ADA on its platform
Cardano Founder Pokes Fun at Gemini After Alleged Data Leak
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano project and IOHK, has mocked the Gemini exchange over their recent data breach. The security incident resulted in user information from the exchange being sold on the dark web.

The Cardano founder tweeted a Zach Galifianakis meme in response to a comment regarding Gemini not listing ADA.

The comment was made in reference to a statement Hoskinson made about Gemini earlier. A few days before he posted his meme on Twitter, the Cardano founder spoke on Twitter Spaces about how it had taken years for Cardano to be listed on Coinbase and how it would be a good thing if ADA wasn't listed on Gemini.

Related
$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson remarked that not adding Cardano's native token was tightly correlated with bankruptcies, alluding to the fact that the defunct FTX exchange had no spot trading pair for ADA.      

Hoskinson's most recent tweet has resonated with many of those who are frustrated with Gemini's reluctance to add ADA. 

5.7 million users affected by data beach  

Earlier this month, the Gemini crypto exchange announced that it had faced a security issue.

A hacker group recently started advertising a database containing the personal information of 5.7 million users, including phone numbers and email addresses. 

Gemini has stated that user account information and its systems have not been compromised, so their funds and customer accounts remain safe. However, customers of the platform have still been targeted in phishing campaigns as a result of the breach. 

#Cardano News #ADAUSD #Charles Hoskinson
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance’s Voyager Deal Under Scrutiny Due to Security Concerns
12/30/2022 - 21:09
Binance’s Voyager Deal Under Scrutiny Due to Security Concerns
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account
12/30/2022 - 15:47
$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 30
12/30/2022 - 15:36
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk