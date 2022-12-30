Cardano Founder Pokes Fun at Gemini After Alleged Data Leak

Hoskinson recently opined that it was a good thing that Gemini is yet to list ADA on its platform

Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano project and IOHK, has mocked the Gemini exchange over their recent data breach. The security incident resulted in user information from the exchange being sold on the dark web.

The Cardano founder tweeted a Zach Galifianakis meme in response to a comment regarding Gemini not listing ADA.

The comment was made in reference to a statement Hoskinson made about Gemini earlier. A few days before he posted his meme on Twitter, the Cardano founder spoke on Twitter Spaces about how it had taken years for Cardano to be listed on Coinbase and how it would be a good thing if ADA wasn't listed on Gemini.

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson remarked that not adding Cardano's native token was tightly correlated with bankruptcies, alluding to the fact that the defunct FTX exchange had no spot trading pair for ADA.

Hoskinson's most recent tweet has resonated with many of those who are frustrated with Gemini's reluctance to add ADA.

5.7 million users affected by data beach

Earlier this month, the Gemini crypto exchange announced that it had faced a security issue.

A hacker group recently started advertising a database containing the personal information of 5.7 million users, including phone numbers and email addresses.

Gemini has stated that user account information and its systems have not been compromised, so their funds and customer accounts remain safe. However, customers of the platform have still been targeted in phishing campaigns as a result of the breach.