Cardano Founder Meeting ‘Very Special Person’ In Late February, Community Intrigued

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson spreads the word that towards the end of February he intends to meet “a very special person.” The video excerpt of that stream was shared by the Cardano-related X account @Cardanians_io.

Hoskinson did not specify who this “very special person” is going to be. The community appeared intrigued and commentators began speculating who this person might be. The options included podcaster Lex Fridman, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk.

🎙️ Charles Hoskinson: "I'm meeting a very special person towards the end of the month."



Who do you think it is?

Last month, Hoskinson mentioned that he was closely working with the Ripple team to launch their RLUSD stablecoin on Cardano.

At the end of January, Hoskinson was one of the first who reacted to an unknown team reviving the X account of the late John McAfee to launch an AI-powered cryptocurrency AINTI (a reference to the McAfee antivirus) in collaboration with John’s spouse Janice Elizabeth McAfee.

Before her involvement was announced, Hoskinson reacted to McAfee’s account starting to erupt tweets again. The Cardano founder tweeted sarcastically: “Welcome back, John. It's good to hear from you again. You were missed, even if it's a crude simulacra of your former glory.”

He then added: “John being resurrected as a dubious AI crypto scam.”