Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Founder Makes Crucial Statement on Attempts to Impersonate Him

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Charles Hoskinson has given important reminder to ADA community, here's what this is about
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 10:10
    Cardano Founder Makes Crucial Statement on Attempts to Impersonate Him
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Mathematician and crypto billionaire Charles Hoskinson is well known to the cryptocurrency community as one of the Ethereum cofounders and the creator of IOG – the company that stands behind Cardano's development.

    Similar to many other leading figures in the cryptocurrency industry, Hoskinson is a target for various impersonators and scammers, who set up fake ADA giveaways from his name. On Sunday, Hoskinson took to the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to give an important reminder to the ADA community in relation to that.

    Related
    Record $2.3 Billion in Bitcoin Moved Within 24 Hours, Half Bought on Coinbase

    Hoskinon's reminder to ADA army

    Hoskinson responded on X to a user who asked the Cardano boss whether he indeed has an account on Instagram with 143,000 followers. The screenshot shows that this account contains genuine photographs of Hoskinson. In one of them, he is with Ethereum leader Vitalik Buterin.

    Hoskinson reminded that user and the whole Cardano community that he does not have an account on that social media platform run by Meta.

    When a commentator pointed out to Hoskinson that it might be not a good idea to let that fake account exist with a massive 143,000 followers, he responded that he has reported that fake account many times; however, Meta would not take it down.

    Hoskinson predicts AI scams to rise and expand in 2025

    In a recent video shared by a major Cardano-themed account, Charles Hoskinson warned yet again about his expectations about the radical expansion of AI-generated scams impersonating crypto space leaders in 2025 and beyond.

    Hoskinson predicted that in 2025, along with a big bull market, there will be a massive emergence of new videos generated by AI, since it is going to become more and more sophisticated. The Cardano founder believes that many people will create videos with Hoskinson and others purely for fun, making him talk about silly and funny things unrelated to crypto.

    But many will use AI to make scam videos, in which a real-looking Hoskinson will say Cardano is giving away money or recommends investing in something. He noted that these AI scam videos may be used for market manipulation in general and break fake negative news about Hoskinson, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinhgouse or any other big figures in the crypto space.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ripple Developer Makes Call for Canary Network Amid XRPL Glitch
    2024/03/25 10:07
    Ripple Developer Makes Call for Canary Network Amid XRPL Glitch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Is 'Meme Blue Chip': Here's Why and What It Means
    2024/03/25 10:07
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Is 'Meme Blue Chip': Here's Why and What It Means
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin Halving Hype: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts $100,000 BTC by September
    2024/03/25 10:07
    Bitcoin Halving Hype: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts $100,000 BTC by September
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PlayDapp Announces Mainnet Launch: User-Friendly Blockchain for Ecosystem
    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Founder Makes Crucial Statement on Attempts to Impersonate Him
    Ripple Developer Makes Call for Canary Network Amid XRPL Glitch
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Is 'Meme Blue Chip': Here's Why and What It Means
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD