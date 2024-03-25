Cardano Founder Makes Crucial Statement on Attempts to Impersonate Him

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Mathematician and crypto billionaire Charles Hoskinson is well known to the cryptocurrency community as one of the Ethereum cofounders and the creator of IOG – the company that stands behind Cardano's development.

Similar to many other leading figures in the cryptocurrency industry, Hoskinson is a target for various impersonators and scammers, who set up fake ADA giveaways from his name. On Sunday, Hoskinson took to the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to give an important reminder to the ADA community in relation to that.

Hoskinon's reminder to ADA army

Hoskinson responded on X to a user who asked the Cardano boss whether he indeed has an account on Instagram with 143,000 followers. The screenshot shows that this account contains genuine photographs of Hoskinson. In one of them, he is with Ethereum leader Vitalik Buterin.

Hoskinson reminded that user and the whole Cardano community that he does not have an account on that social media platform run by Meta.

When a commentator pointed out to Hoskinson that it might be not a good idea to let that fake account exist with a massive 143,000 followers, he responded that he has reported that fake account many times; however, Meta would not take it down.

Reminder, I do not have an Instagram profile https://t.co/cWmnWHMftf — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 24, 2024

Hoskinson predicts AI scams to rise and expand in 2025

In a recent video shared by a major Cardano-themed account, Charles Hoskinson warned yet again about his expectations about the radical expansion of AI-generated scams impersonating crypto space leaders in 2025 and beyond.

Hoskinson predicted that in 2025, along with a big bull market, there will be a massive emergence of new videos generated by AI, since it is going to become more and more sophisticated. The Cardano founder believes that many people will create videos with Hoskinson and others purely for fun, making him talk about silly and funny things unrelated to crypto.

But many will use AI to make scam videos, in which a real-looking Hoskinson will say Cardano is giving away money or recommends investing in something. He noted that these AI scam videos may be used for market manipulation in general and break fake negative news about Hoskinson, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinhgouse or any other big figures in the crypto space.