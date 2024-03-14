Advertisement
AD

Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says AI Impersonation Will Surge in 2025

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano founder predicts rise of massive AI-fueled crypto scams
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 14:10
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says AI Impersonation Will Surge in 2025
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has issued a stark warning about the potential surge of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered scams looming on the horizon from now until 2025. 

Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson scare

In a recent video shared by prominent crypto advocate Digital Asset Investor, Hoskinson predicted that the upcoming year could witness an unprecedented bull market, accompanied by a wave of scams fueled by advanced AI technology.

Related
Cardano Scam Alert: Impersonators Use Privacy Token Midnight's Fake Site to Drain Wallets

The anticipation of this ominous trend has already sparked discussion within the crypto community, as observers brace themselves for the looming threat. Hoskinson maintained that cybercriminals could exploit AI-generated deepfake videos to impersonate key figures in the digital currency ecosystem, emphasizing the potential market impact of such deceptive tactics. 

He expressed concerns about the ease with which these fraudsters could fabricate convincing videos using sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM) applications, effectively mimicking the appearance, voice and mannerisms of key industry leaders. 

The Cardano founder acknowledged the vulnerability of public figures like himself to such impersonation tactics, recognizing the potential for irreparable damage to the market through fraudulent solicitations and the dissemination of false information. 

Additionally, Hoskinson singled out Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse as another notable victim of these scams, pointing to several fraudulent videos circulating online that falsely promise XRP giveaways — a scheme Ripple Labs Inc. has consistently debunked

Blockchain to the rescue?

While blockchain technology offers tamper-proof storage systems that could theoretically help combat such scams, the effectiveness of this approach remains limited. Instead, many in the community advocate for a multifaceted strategy centered around public awareness and education to mitigate the risks posed by AI-driven deception. 

Related
Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop

As the crypto landscape braces for the challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated scams, the need for vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard against fraudulent activities becomes more pressing than ever. 

With the threat of AI-driven scams looming large, stakeholders are often advised to remain vigilant and be collaborative their efforts to protect investors and maintain trust in the burgeoning digital asset ecosystem.

#Charles Hoskinson
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/14 14:17
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States
2024/03/14 14:17
Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin vs. Gold: Glassnode Cofounders Predict 65X BTC Breakout
2024/03/14 14:17
Bitcoin vs. Gold: Glassnode Cofounders Predict 65X BTC Breakout
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

From Past to Present: The Evolution of Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Taki Games & Genopets Accelerate Mainstream Adoption Of Web3 On Solana With “Genopets Match”
Antler Interactive to Showcase Their Latest Creation, Cloudborn, at GDC
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says AI Impersonation Will Surge in 2025
Show all