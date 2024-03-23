Record $2.3 Billion in Bitcoin Moved Within 24 Hours, Half Bought on Coinbase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to a respectful cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, over the past 24 hours, an astonishing amount of Bitcoin has been transferred by wallets tagged as unknown. The overall amount of BTC that has changed hands surpasses $2.3 billion in fiat.

It was carried in five massive transactions, the smallest of which moved 4,799 BTC. One transferred 7,452 BTC and the other three moved over 8,100 Bitcoin each. The biggest one of them contained 8,734 BTC worth $560,821,374.

From these five enormous transfers, about 1 billion USD worth of Bitcoin was withdrawn from the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange — 8,172 BTC and 8,136 BTC.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 8,734 #BTC (560,821,374 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/9DaCMrry9B — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 23, 2024

Earlier today, prominent cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez also shared that within the past day, more than 25,000 BTC worth roughly $1.6 billion were accumulated by anonymous blockchain addresses. The analyst noted that this was the biggest Bitcoin inflow into accumulation wallets in 2024 so far.

Yesterday, over 25,000 #Bitcoin, valued at approximately $1.60 billion, were transferred to accumulation addresses, marking the highest inflow to these $BTC wallets so far this year! pic.twitter.com/mAIHkG9ROC — Ali (@ali_charts) March 23, 2024

On Friday, Bitcoin plunged by 5.29%, dropping from $66,490 to landing at $62,975. Over the last 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has managed to stage a small recovery, regaining the $64,560 price tag.