Cardano Founder Shares Concerns About AI Products: Details

Charles Hoskinson, founder of IOG, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, has taken to his Twitter/X page to express concerns about certain issues that he believes may arise in the future thanks to the broad integration of products based on artificial intelligence.

This is not the first time the Cardano founder has talked about his concerns regarding the future impact of AI.

"Trust issues definitely going to grow"

Hoskinson shared a photo of a cover of a tweet by The Sun that mentions AI and provides a link to an article about it. The article published by the popular British tabloid newspaper claims that, in the future, there will be AI girlfriends who will be “gold diggers.” It warns readers against using such AI products, as they will intend to “betray their lonely human lovers to steal cash.”

I have a feeling that trust issues are definitely going to grow in the future... pic.twitter.com/pJvudDuo7M — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 16, 2024

Charles Hoskinson commented on that, stating that he believes trust issues will likely to grow in the future. It is unclear which he meant exactly – trust issues between men and women or trust issues to do with AI products, leaving this open to discussion and interpretation.

The Cardano community responded with a wave of comments, agreeing with the Cardano founder, but many also came up with ironic tweets. One user argued that many human girlfriends already behave in the same way.

Hoskinson draws attention to AI crypto scams

In December, Hoskinson published a tweet commenting on a scam video generated by AI on which a fake Hoskinson was promoting a scam to the cryptocurrency community. The AI-generated Cardano creator urged users to send their ADA to a special wallet and then promised that they would receive twice as much crypto back.

Hoskinson noted that visual images created by AI tools in the future will become more and more sophisticated. He believes that, within a few years, it will be almost impossible to tell a real person from a deep-fake made with the help of artificial intelligence.

Hoskinson was not the only major crypto figure that raised the issue of deep-fake scam videos on YouTube. Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor tweeted several times that his team has encountered his deep-fakes, and so has Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.