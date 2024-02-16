Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Shares Concerns About AI Products: Details

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Founder of IOG and Cardano warned whole cryptocurrency community
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 12:53
Cardano Founder Shares Concerns About AI Products: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson, founder of IOG, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, has taken to his Twitter/X page to express concerns about certain issues that he believes may arise in the future thanks to the broad integration of products based on artificial intelligence.

This is not the first time the Cardano founder has talked about his concerns regarding the future impact of AI.

"Trust issues definitely going to grow"

Hoskinson shared a photo of a cover of a tweet by The Sun that mentions AI and provides a link to an article about it. The article published by the popular British tabloid newspaper claims that, in the future, there will be AI girlfriends who will be “gold diggers.” It warns readers against using such AI products, as they will intend to “betray their lonely human lovers to steal cash.”

Charles Hoskinson commented on that, stating that he believes trust issues will likely to grow in the future. It is unclear which he meant exactly – trust issues between men and women or trust issues to do with AI products, leaving this open to discussion and interpretation.

The Cardano community responded with a wave of comments, agreeing with the Cardano founder, but many also came up with ironic tweets. One user argued that many human girlfriends already behave in the same way.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Trusts Bitcoin, Names Big 'Sins' of Fed Reserve

Hoskinson draws attention to AI crypto scams

In December, Hoskinson published a tweet commenting on a scam video generated by AI on which a fake Hoskinson was promoting a scam to the cryptocurrency community. The AI-generated Cardano creator urged users to send their ADA to a special wallet and then promised that they would receive twice as much crypto back.

Hoskinson noted that visual images created by AI tools in the future will become more and more sophisticated. He believes that, within a few years, it will be almost impossible to tell a real person from a deep-fake made with the help of artificial intelligence.

Hoskinson was not the only major crypto figure that raised the issue of deep-fake scam videos on YouTube. Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor tweeted several times that his team has encountered his deep-fakes, and so has Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

#Charles Hoskinson #Cardano #Cryptocurrency Scam
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Worldcoin (WLD) Surges Over 20% as Whale Nets $2 Million Profit
2024/02/16 12:50
Worldcoin (WLD) Surges Over 20% as Whale Nets $2 Million Profit
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shib Official Issues Crucial Warning as Shiba Inu Community Expects Big Debut
2024/02/16 12:50
Shib Official Issues Crucial Warning as Shiba Inu Community Expects Big Debut
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Vitalik Buterin Has Complimented New Decentralized Social Network
2024/02/16 12:50
Vitalik Buterin Has Complimented New Decentralized Social Network
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Shares Concerns About AI Products: Details
Worldcoin (WLD) Surges Over 20% as Whale Nets $2 Million Profit
Shib Official Issues Crucial Warning as Shiba Inu Community Expects Big Debut
Show all