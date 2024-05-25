Cardano Founder Drops Surprising Dogecoin, Bitcoin Insight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an homage to the beloved Shiba Inu Kabosu, who recently passed away, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has posted a memetic statement that resonates deeply within the crypto community.

In a tweet, Hoskinson posted a GIF image that captioned "I have been and will always be your friend," to which he wrote, "Doge to Bitcoin." The Cardano founder was responding to a post on the passing of Kabosu.

Kabosu, the face of Dogecoin and the iconic "Doge" meme, left a paw print on the hearts of many. Her passing has been felt across the internet, uniting diverse communities in remembrance of the joy she brought to the world.

The Japanese Shiba Inu inspired a generation of online jokes after her skeptical glance became a symbol of internet humor in 2010. The recent comment by the Cardano founder not only pays tribute to Kabosu's legacy but also highlights the camaraderie that exists within the crypto space.

The Cardano founder's memetic statement would be essentially true considering the relationship between Dogecoin and Bitcoin.

In 2013, two software programmers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, were inspired by the simplicity of Bitcoin to create Dogecoin, a parody cryptocurrency.

Given that DOGE was originally a joke copy of Bitcoin, and used a significant portion of Bitcoin's source code, the two cryptocurrencies share a lot in common.

For example, both Bitcoin and Dogecoin use a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism involving miners. Transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain are stored in blocks. Once a block is full, a group of devoted users regarded as miners start to validate it.

However, several changes have been implemented throughout time, causing Dogecoin and Bitcoin to differ more than they might appear at first.