    Cardano Founder Drops Surprising Dogecoin, Bitcoin Insight

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano founder was reacting to passing of Kabosu
    Sat, 25/05/2024 - 14:32
    In an homage to the beloved Shiba Inu Kabosu, who recently passed away, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has posted a memetic statement that resonates deeply within the crypto community.

    In a tweet, Hoskinson posted a GIF image that captioned "I have been and will always be your friend," to which he wrote, "Doge to Bitcoin." The Cardano founder was responding to a post on the passing of Kabosu.

    Kabosu, the face of Dogecoin and the iconic "Doge" meme, left a paw print on the hearts of many. Her passing has been felt across the internet, uniting diverse communities in remembrance of the joy she brought to the world.

    The Japanese Shiba Inu inspired a generation of online jokes after her skeptical glance became a symbol of internet humor in 2010. The recent comment by the Cardano founder not only pays tribute to Kabosu's legacy but also highlights the camaraderie that exists within the crypto space.

    The Cardano founder's memetic statement would be essentially true considering the relationship between Dogecoin and Bitcoin.

    In 2013, two software programmers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, were inspired by the simplicity of Bitcoin to create Dogecoin, a parody cryptocurrency.

    Given that DOGE was originally a joke copy of Bitcoin, and used a significant portion of Bitcoin's source code, the two cryptocurrencies share a lot in common.

    For example, both Bitcoin and Dogecoin use a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism involving miners. Transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain are stored in blocks. Once a block is full, a group of devoted users regarded as miners start to validate it.

    However, several changes have been implemented throughout time, causing Dogecoin and Bitcoin to differ more than they might appear at first.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Bitcoin #Dogecoin
