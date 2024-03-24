Advertisement
    Dogecoin Co-Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin's co-founder statement catches attention of crypto community
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 16:40
    In an intriguing twist, the co-founder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, known for his playful and often satirical takes on the crypto industry, has made a statement that has caught the attention of the crypto community.

    In a whimsical call to action, Markus urged Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, to reach the astronomical value of 1 million dollars per coin, all while sleeping.

    "Dear Bitcoin, please go to 1 million dollars per coin while i am sleeping. Thanks," Billy Markus, who goes by the name "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" on X, wrote.

    While the circumstances surrounding Dogecoin's founder statement remain unclear, his recent comment might be tongue-in-cheek given his often humorous takes on the cryptocurrency industry.

    Dogecoin was created as a joke, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. In 2013, software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer launched the satirical cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a way to make fun of Bitcoin.

    The timing of the tweet also remains crucial, as it coincided with Bitcoin's broad 11% drop from its recently set all-time highs of $73,737. Bitcoin's weakness began when traders began to take profits after it had risen by around 134% in a year.

    The flagship cryptocurrency was up by 1.39% in the last 24 hours to $65,839, according to CoinMarketCap data. In the past week, Bitcoin fell to as low as $60,760 due to decreasing demand for U.S. exchange-traded funds that hold the cryptocurrency.

    While some regard the Dogecoin co-founder's remark as a lighthearted joke, others see it as a thought-provoking reflection of Bitcoin's potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and reshape the global economy.

    As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream acceptance and adoption, the notion of a $1 million price target, once considered outlandish, may not be as far-fetched as it seems.

