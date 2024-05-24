Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pays Tribute to Dogecoin Iconic Meme

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tribute comes following passing of Kabosu, Shiba Inu dog
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 15:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pays Tribute to Dogecoin Iconic Meme
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a heartfelt homage to the original meme that sparked a cryptocurrency revolution, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has paid tribute to the iconic Dogecoin meme. 

    Advertisement

    The tribute comes following the passing of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog whose quizzical expression became synonymous with Dogecoin and the broader meme culture.

    Kabosu, the beloved canine who lent her face to the viral "Doge" meme, passed away at the age of 18. The Shiba Inu dog not only served as an inspiration for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and other dog coins but also became a symbol of the fun and joyful spirit of the cryptocurrency community. 

    As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from across the globe, with the SHIB community joining in to honor the legacy of the dog that started it all.

    Acknowledging the impact Kabosu had on the world of the internet and cryptocurrency, the official Shiba Inu X account wrote: "Today, the internet loses a legend. Thank you, Kabosu, for inspiring a generation of meme-makers and dog lovers. Run free across the rainbow bridge."

    Shiba Inu's tribute is more than just celebrating a meme; it is about recognizing the shared journey of innovation and community building that Kabosu inspired. 

    In a show of respect and solidarity, SHIB community members have flooded social media with tributes to Kabosu, highlighting the joy that the Doge meme brought. 

    In another message, Shiba Inu congratulated the Ethereum community on the approval of Ethereum ETFs. 

    On Thursday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications from the Nasdaq, CBOE and NYSE to list exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the Ethereum price, potentially opening the way for trading later this year. 

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 11:33
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "Congrats to our frens ethereum, The approval of ETH ETFs is a huge win for crypto. For the shibarmy it paves the way for greater financial inclusion. Together, we're not just part of the change, we're driving it," the official Shiba Inu X handle posted.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Samson Mow Reveals Last Chance to Sell ETH, Coinbase Adds Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu, Solana Predicted to Be Next Crypto ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/24 15:44
    Samson Mow Reveals Last Chance to Sell ETH, Coinbase Adds Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu, Solana Predicted to Be Next Crypto ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 24
    2024/05/24 15:44
    XRP Price Prediction for May 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Major Warning for Ethereum and Solana
    2024/05/24 15:44
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Major Warning for Ethereum and Solana
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC
    Institutional Adoption of Cryptocurrency on the Rise
    Discover the LCR (Lucre Way) Listing on XT
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pays Tribute to Dogecoin Iconic Meme
    Samson Mow Reveals Last Chance to Sell ETH, Coinbase Adds Perpetual Futures for Shiba Inu, Solana Predicted to Be Next Crypto ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Price Prediction for May 24
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD