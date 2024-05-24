Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pays Tribute to Dogecoin Iconic Meme

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a heartfelt homage to the original meme that sparked a cryptocurrency revolution, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has paid tribute to the iconic Dogecoin meme.

The tribute comes following the passing of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog whose quizzical expression became synonymous with Dogecoin and the broader meme culture.

Kabosu, the beloved canine who lent her face to the viral "Doge" meme, passed away at the age of 18. The Shiba Inu dog not only served as an inspiration for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and other dog coins but also became a symbol of the fun and joyful spirit of the cryptocurrency community.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from across the globe, with the SHIB community joining in to honor the legacy of the dog that started it all.

Acknowledging the impact Kabosu had on the world of the internet and cryptocurrency, the official Shiba Inu X account wrote: "Today, the internet loses a legend. Thank you, Kabosu, for inspiring a generation of meme-makers and dog lovers. Run free across the rainbow bridge."

Shiba Inu's tribute is more than just celebrating a meme; it is about recognizing the shared journey of innovation and community building that Kabosu inspired.

In a show of respect and solidarity, SHIB community members have flooded social media with tributes to Kabosu, highlighting the joy that the Doge meme brought.

In another message, Shiba Inu congratulated the Ethereum community on the approval of Ethereum ETFs.

On Thursday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications from the Nasdaq, CBOE and NYSE to list exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the Ethereum price, potentially opening the way for trading later this year.

"Congrats to our frens ethereum, The approval of ETH ETFs is a huge win for crypto. For the shibarmy it paves the way for greater financial inclusion. Together, we're not just part of the change, we're driving it," the official Shiba Inu X handle posted.