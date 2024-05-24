Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Receive Warning in Wake of This Development

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the wake of Kabosu’s passing, the beloved Shiba Inu that inspired the iconic Dogecoin meme, Timothy Stebbing, a developer with the Dogecoin Foundation, has issued an alert to the Dogecoin community.

Stebbing indicated that scammers are seeking to capitalize on the emotional moment by creating fake Dogecoin accounts and launching fraudulent schemes to deceive unsuspecting investors and fans.

Please report @dogelcoin who are trying to capitalize on Kabosu's death with their fake @dogecoin account😠 pic.twitter.com/xbGNIUbpOi — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) May 24, 2024

Kabosu, the dog behind the "doge" meme, has died after 14 years of internet stardom, according to her owner, Atsuko Sato."She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," Sato wrote on her blog, thanking Kabosu's fans.

Kabosu, also known as "Kabochan," captured the hearts of millions worldwide and became an internet sensation. Her image, which inspired the creation of Dogecoin, symbolized the fun and whimsical nature of the cryptocurrency world.

Following Kabochan's death, the crypto community on X, led by the Dogecoin foundation and the Dogecoin official X handle, paid respect to the Japanese Shiba Inu, which inspired a generation of online jokes and became the face of Dogecoin cryptocurrency. As reported, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin also expressed condolences at Kabosu's passing.

While the Dogecoin community mourns the loss of its iconic mascot, some malicious actors are attempting to take advantage of the community's emotional response. Dogecoin Foundation's Timothy Stebbing has flagged one such fake Dogecoin account that emerged after Kabosu's death.

The phony Dogecoin X account, which could only be identified upon a closer look, was promoting a fake NFT collection launch in honor of the late Kabosu, according to the screenshot shared by Stebbing, who urged the Dogecoin community to report such accounts.

The warning emphasizes the importance of vigilance among Dogecoin users, urging them to verify the authenticity of social media accounts or fundraising initiatives claiming to honor Kabosu. They should also stand united against those who seek to exploit such a somber moment for personal gain by reporting such accounts.