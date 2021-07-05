Charles Hoskinson Claims There Are "Thousands" of Assets on Cardano in Response to Criticism

News
Mon, 07/05/2021 - 05:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson's poorly aged tweet has reignited the "ghost chain" debate
Charles Hoskinson Claims There Are "Thousands" of Assets on Cardano in Response to Criticism
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has taken to Twitter to shut down critics that recently pounced on his poorly aged tweet from July 2020.

Hoskinson claimed that there would be hundreds of assets, thousands of dApps, and tons of interesting projects on top of the proof-of-stake blockchain.

Now, Ethereum holders and other Cardano skeptics claim that none of this actually happened, with only two weeks left to deliver on the ambitious goals.

Related
$70 Million Bitcoin Ransom Demanded by REvil Gang

However, Hoskinson actually states that there’s already “thousands” of assets on Cardano in response to a slew of caustic retweets.

The proof-of-stake blockchain added native tokens back in March after the launch of the much-anticipated Mary hard fork.

While there are indeed 6,859 assets on the Cardano blockchain, only two of them log more than 10,000 transactions per month (spacecoins and ADAX). The overwhelming majority of tokens issued on top of the chain see no activity at all.

Cardano Assets
https://cardanoassets.com/spacecoins-250

The “Ethereum killer” is set to fully roll out its smart contract capabilities—which will allow it to host a vast array of decentralized applications— in early September.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image 195.5 Million XRP Transferred by Three Major Exchanges, While XRP Keeps Trading at $0.6
07/05/2021 - 08:13

195.5 Million XRP Transferred by Three Major Exchanges, While XRP Keeps Trading at $0.6
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Charles Hoskinson Claims There Are "Thousands" of Assets on Cardano in Response to Criticism
07/05/2021 - 05:46

Charles Hoskinson Claims There Are "Thousands" of Assets on Cardano in Response to Criticism
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image $70 Million Bitcoin Ransom Demanded by REvil Gang
07/05/2021 - 04:04

$70 Million Bitcoin Ransom Demanded by REvil Gang
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya