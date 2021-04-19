Cardano Developer IOHK Goes on Hiring Spree Amid "Huge" Developer Interest

Mon, 04/19/2021 - 18:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano developer IOHK has started building a new team due to a "huge" spike in developer interest
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
IOHK, the biggest developer house behind the Cardano blockchain, is building a new dedicated team to manage its rapidly growing community of developers, according to the firm’s marketing and communications director Tim Harrison.

Data engineer, quantitative analyst, solutions architect, and strategy consultant are among some of the positions that are open at the moment.      

Cardano is on the verge of fully unleashing the Goguen era with the Alonzo hard fork that will bring smart contracts to the sixth-largest blockchain.

Harrison claims that the anticipated advent of Alonzo is behind a huge spike in developer activity that is being observed as of now.

Cardano Introduces Registry for Native Tokens

Cardano in the lead 

According to data provided by CryptoDiffer, Cardano was the top blockchain by the average number of Github commits.

298
Image by @CryptoDiffer

The main Ethereum rival has been in the lead for years, a fact that gets frequently touted by IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson.        

However, some might argue that this is only a vanity metric since it simply tracks the number of total changes to the codebase without taking into account their usefulness.             

article image
