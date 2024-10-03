Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Creator Speaks Out on 'XRP Case' Appeal: New Crypto Test Incoming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's creator Charles Hoskinson teases potential 'Ripple Test' as SEC appeals XRP case
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 12:34
    Cardano Creator Speaks Out on 'XRP Case' Appeal: New Crypto Test Incoming?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As is now known, the SEC has officially appealed its case against Ripple following a historical ruling on Aug. 7, in which Ripple was ordered to pay a $125 million civil penalty, which was a lot less than the $2 billion the regulator was asking for. The motive is that the district court's decision goes against long-standing Supreme Court precedents and established securities laws.

    Advertisement

    Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty said he was disappointed with the SEC's decision. He called the lawsuit "irrational" and "misguided" from the start and mentioned that the court had already rejected the SEC's claim that Ripple acted recklessly and that there were no allegations of fraud, victims or losses. 

    Related
    Ripple v SEC: Critical Appeal Dates XRP Community Can't Miss
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 10:50
    Ripple v SEC: Critical Appeal Dates XRP Community Can't Miss
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Sees Spike in Whale Activity
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Over With 18% Decline, Toncoin (TON) Stronger Than You Think, Solana (SOL) Bounces off of Two Essential Support Levels
    Crypto's Nemesis Leaving SEC

    Alderoty’s comments drew a reaction from Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, who ironically suggested that the ongoing Ripple case could potentially replace the Howey Test, the legal precedent used to determine whether certain transactions qualify as investment contracts under U.S. securities law. 

    Advertisement

    Of course it is a sort of joke from Hoskinson. But considering that Howey was set in 1946, when the founders of XRP and Ripple were not even involved in the project, and that the Ripple case has become a focal point for many in the cryptocurrency market, it may not be so far from reality.

    Related
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 05:10
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Many people in the industry think this case is a key moment for getting some clarity on the rules around digital assets, and the outcome could set new standards in securities law regarding crypto.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 3, 2024 - 11:56
    Market Rule Number 1 About 'Uptober' Pump Shared by SHIB Executive
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 3, 2024 - 11:35
    3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch After Catastrophic Crash
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Creator Speaks Out on 'XRP Case' Appeal: New Crypto Test Incoming?
    Market Rule Number 1 About 'Uptober' Pump Shared by SHIB Executive
    3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch After Catastrophic Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD