Cardano Creator Dismisses Skepticism Surrounding Upcoming Smart Contract Launch

Wed, 08/04/2021 - 05:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano creator is taking a stand against critics while the market is betting against him
IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has once again slammed those who claim that Cardano will not launch smart contracts.

In a caustic tweet, he promises to start a fund in order to pay for his critics’ therapy.

Bitcoin Price Action Might Turn “Scary” After Recent Slump, Analyst Warns
As reported by U.Today, the loud-mouthed predicted that Cardano naysayers would experience “meltdowns” and “temper tantrums.”

The largest proof-of-stake blockchain is expected to roll out smart contracts in early September, according to IOHK’s previously announced roadmap.

However, the majority of Polymarket users believe that Cardano’s Goguen era won’t start on Oct. 1, betting against Hoskinson.

PolyMarket
Image by polymarket.com
article image
