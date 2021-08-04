Cardano Creator Dismisses Skepticism Surrounding Upcoming Smart Contract Launch

The Cardano creator is taking a stand against critics while the market is betting against him

IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has once again slammed those who claim that Cardano will not launch smart contracts.

In a caustic tweet, he promises to start a fund in order to pay for his critics’ therapy.

It's extraordinary to me the level of skepticism about our upcoming smart contract launch. It's not something like SCs will be underwhelming, but rather it simply won't happen. The critics say it with biblical level certainty. We should start a fund to pay for their therapy — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 4, 2021

