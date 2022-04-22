Cardano Creator Eyes Candidates to Play His Character in Ridley Scott's ETH Movie

Fri, 04/22/2022 - 08:46
Yuri Molchan
"Blade Runner" director will be producing a movie adaptation of a book about early days of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson character is also expected to be there
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, who also took an active part in founding Ethereum, has posted a joking tweet, pondering which actor would best suit the character of Hosk in the movie about Ethereum that is being shot at the moment.

This is not the first movie related to crypto that has been planned or shot recently. However, it could be the first one to actually make it to theaters.

Hollywood is filming story of Ethereum

Word has spread about renowned film director Ridley Scott (who filmed the iconic "Blade Runner" movie, "Alien" and "Gladiator") producing a movie adaptation of a book about the early days of Ethereum chain—"The Infinite Machine," authored by Camilla Russo, a crypto journalist.

The movie will be produced by "Scott Free Productions" with Shyam Madiraju sitting in the director's chair.

It will feature Vitalik Buterin and other co-founders of the second biggest blockchain platform, including Charles Hoskinson who left the project later on to create his own platform—Cardano—a few years later. Cardano is currently among the top 10 DLT platforms and its native coin, ADA, is the biggest coin working on the PoS consensus, the shift to which was planned by Ethereum several years ago as part of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade and is being gradually tested this year.

Justin Sun Announces Stablecoin 3.0 Era, Says Tron DAO to Launch Decentralized USD in May

Other recent Hollywood movies about crypto: Johnny Depp, McAfee and Kurt Russell

Recent projects that were widely discussed for a short while include an action movie, "Crypto," starring Kurt Russell, and the movie "King of the Jungle"—a biopic about crypto influencer John McAfee, founder of the McAfee antivirus company.

The candidate to play the "crypto baron" McAfee changed several times. Johnny Depp was rejected by McAfee, and he shared in a tweet that Morgan Freeman would be the best choice.

However, on June 23, 2021, McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison where he had been awaiting to be deported to the U.S. to do jail time for averting tax payments for roughly eight years.

The official version is that McAfee took his own life by hanging himself. However, his wife Janice doubts that and insisted on an investigation. Prior to his death, McAfee frequently discussed the suicide of imprisoned U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was also found dead in his prison cell.

McAfee believes that his death was a setup and stated that if here were found dead in the same circumstances, it would not be a suicide.

The former CEO of McAfee Associates was a renowned libertarian who often poured harsh criticism on the U.S. government and law enforcement organizations. McAfee believed taxes to be unconstitutional. He was a zealous supporter of blockchain and privacy coins and believed Bitcoin to be stone age tech.

The aforementioned "Crypto" movie came out in 2019, however, its rating on IMDb is only 5.2 out of 10.

