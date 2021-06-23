PointPay
BREAKING: Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Commits Suicide

News
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 19:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The 75-year-old antivirus pioneer killed himself on Wednesday
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee killed himself in his prison cell at Brians 2 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona, according to an El País report that cites police sources.  

Prison guards found McAfee dead earlier today. Medical professionals have failed to resuscitate him.  

An investigation into his death is underway, but the report states that all signs point to suicide.        

McAfee's extradition to the U.S. was approved by Spain's National Court this Wednesday.

The late tech mogul was arrested in Barcelona in October 2020 on tax evasion charges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also sued McAfee for allegedly being paid to promote "worthless" initial coin offerings (ICO) on social media.    

U.Today offers heartfelt condolences to McAfee’s family.  

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

