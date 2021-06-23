BREAKING: Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Commits Suicide

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee killed himself in his prison cell at Brians 2 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona, according to an El País report that cites police sources.



Prison guards found McAfee dead earlier today. Medical professionals have failed to resuscitate him.



An investigation into his death is underway, but the report states that all signs point to suicide.

McAfee's extradition to the U.S. was approved by Spain's National Court this Wednesday.



The late tech mogul was arrested in Barcelona in October 2020 on tax evasion charges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also sued McAfee for allegedly being paid to promote "worthless" initial coin offerings (ICO) on social media.

