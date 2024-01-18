Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Whales Wake up With $13 Billion in Large Transactions

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano whales are waking up massively with enormous transaction activity surge
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 14:08
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The Cardano network is witnessing an awakening of sorts, with ADA whales pumping up the network with an impressive $13 billion in large transactions. This activity is notable, particularly when contrasted with Ethereum's $5 billion seven-day average for transactions of a similar size. 

The figures are eye-opening, considering Cardano's market capitalization and comparative transaction volume to Ethereum, pointing toward a potentially significant shift in the behavior of large-scale investors within the Cardano ecosystem.

Despite this flurry of whale activity, Cardano's price performance has remained somewhat muted. Recent weeks have seen the price of ADA losing momentum, breaching key support levels. 

Most notably, ADA has plummeted below the 50-day EMA, a critical indicator that often serves as a litmus test for short to medium-term market sentiment. Losing this support is a bearish signal, often precipitating further declines or, at the very least, a period of consolidation.

Cardano (ADA) Is Surprisingly Strong After Landing on This Support

The next line of defense for ADA is the 100 EMA, which might provide a cushion against further drops. However, with volume also on a descending trajectory, the support offered by the 100 EMA may not be as robust as bulls might hope. A descending volume in the context of falling prices can be interpreted as a lack of interest in buying at current levels, suggesting that the market could be bracing for further downside.

The duality between the significant transaction volumes and ADA's negative price action raises questions about the underlying dynamics at play. Are the whales accumulating ADA for long-term strategic positions, or are these transactions part of a broader redistribution or profit-taking strategies? The answers to these questions are yet to be seen.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

