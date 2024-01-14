Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Is Surprisingly Strong After Landing on This Support

Arman Shirinyan
Cardano is surprisingly resilient and shows no issue with keeping up with market
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 10:59
Cardano (ADA) Is Surprisingly Strong After Landing on This Support
Cardano is displaying remarkable resilience in the market. The latest chart analysis paints a picture of strength and potential for ADA, as it garners support at a critical support level.

Recently, ADA landed on the 50-day EMA, a widely watched indicator that traders use to gauge the midterm trend. This level, which currently lies around the $0.54 mark, has proven to be a solid support level for the asset. Holding above the 50 EMA suggests a possible bullish reversal coming in the next few weeks, as ADA stabilizes after a period of volatility.

ADAUSDT
ADA/USDT chart by TradingView

The significance of the 50 EMA should not be ignored in the case of Cardano; it often acts as a dynamic support in bull markets, attracting buyers who see dips as buying opportunities. For ADA, maintaining this level could be the key to its next rally. The current price level demonstrates the market's trust in Cardano's fundamentals and its robust ecosystem, which continues to evolve with new updates and projects.

Looking at specific price levels, ADA shows local resistance at approximately $0.58, a level where it faced some sell-off recently. If ADA can break through this resistance, it could clear the path toward higher valuations, potentially testing the next resistance at around $0.60. These levels are crucial for ADA's continued growth and will likely see heightened trading activity.

The next local support for Cardano lies near $0.51. This level has served as a reliable safety net in the past and may once again provide a floor for prices if a downward trend ensues.

Fundamentally, Cardano's strength is also buttressed by its active DeFi ecosystem and continuous development efforts, which keep it at the forefront of blockchain innovation. The potential for a price reversal is there, but it hinges on market sentiment and the crypto market's movements in general.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

