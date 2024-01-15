Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Internet Computer

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson has humorously retorted to Dfinity's claim about their new canister storage capacity
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 20:10
Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Internet Computer
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

In a recent social media exchange that caught the eye of the cryptocurrency community, Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, offered a sarcastic response to a boastful social media post by Dfinity. 

Dfinity spotlighted a significant upgrade in their Internet Computer (ICP) protocol, claiming that their canister smart contracts can now hold a vast 400GiB in stable memory. 

This upgrade, they noted, is capable of storing around 17.4 million Ethereum smart contracts, or the entire Cardano blockchain -- twice. 

Hoskinson humorously replied, "Thanks for storing Cardano. You can always use that canister to rebuild ICP if you ever need to." 

Inside the tech: Internet Computer's canisters

The Internet Computer, Dfinity's ambitious blockchain project, aims to revolutionize how decentralized applications (dapps) are run. 

Its latest advancement involves "canisters," which are essentially high-capacity smart contracts. These canisters allow developers to deploy dapps written in various languages as WebAssembly modules. 

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Spotlights Big SEC v. Coinbase Hearing

Unlike traditional containers in software, these canisters don’t just execute code; they also store the application's state, significantly enhancing the efficiency and scalability of the blockchain applications they host.

Dfinity and Cardano 

In April 2022, Dfinity welcomed a familiar face from the Cardano camp, Eva Oberholzer, as their new chief growth officer. It was a strategic move aimed at pushing Internet Computer into the mainstream. Hoskinson's congratulatory message back then was seemingly a sign of the respect that these blockchain projects have for each other. 

In 2021, Hoskinson welcomed Dfinity to "major leagues" in a social media post. 

Fast forward to early 2024, the Internet Computer project is gaining ground, with the ICP token now outpacing Shiba Inu in market performance.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Spotlights Big SEC v. Coinbase Hearing
2024/01/15 20:36
Pro-XRP Lawyer Spotlights Big SEC v. Coinbase Hearing
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 15
2024/01/15 20:36
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shibarium's Transactions Soar as Major Exchange Hints at Support
2024/01/15 20:36
Shibarium's Transactions Soar as Major Exchange Hints at Support
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Dollarino (DOLS) - The First Anti ETF Crypto Coin Is On The Market
zkLink Reveals Public Registration Date for $ZKL Token
CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Internet Computer
Pro-XRP Lawyer Spotlights Big SEC v. Coinbase Hearing
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 15
Show all