DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 9

Original U.Today article

How long is correction of DOGE and SHIB going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of DOGE has continued to fall after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.08 zone. If the situation does not change, there is a high chance of seeing a further drop to the $0.07, followed by a test of the support at $0.06324. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07278 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 1.88%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB has fixed below the important level at $0.00000935. Until the rate is below that mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a further drop to the next zone of $0.000008.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000088 at press time.