DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 9

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is correction of DOGE and SHIB going to last?
The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

The rate of DOGE has continued to fall after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.08 zone. If the situation does not change, there is a high chance of seeing a further drop to the $0.07, followed by a test of the support at $0.06324. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07278 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 1.88%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB has fixed below the important level at $0.00000935. Until the rate is below that mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a further drop to the next zone of $0.000008.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000088 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

