Cardalonia (LONIA) Metaverse Announces Land NFTs Sale, LONIA Presale

Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:23
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Cardalonia (LONIA), one of the first mainstream Cardano-based projects, shares the details of its LONIA presale progress and upcoming land NFTs sale
Cardalonia (LONIA) Metaverse Announces Land NFTs Sale, LONIA Presale
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cardalonia (LONIA), a Metaverse ecosystem on the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Cardano (ADA), inches closer to a major adoption and marketing milestone.

Cardalonia’s LONIA presale is underway

According to the statement shared by the Cardalonia (LONIA) team, its LONIA token sale is up and running.

LONIA token is now available to the general public; over 50% of its supply is allocated for the ongoing phase of the sale. Early-stage investors are already able to claim their tokens on Cardalonia’s main website.

Cardalonia’s LONIA presale for early investors will last until August 15, 2022, or until the full cap is reached — whichever comes first. The LONIA price is fixed and will not increase: Web3 enthusiasts can buy 12 LONIA tokens with 1 ADA token.

Right now, Cardalonia’s team is working on a novel LONIA claim feature. Once this feature is live, Cardalonia (LONIA) token holders will be able to stake, claim and retake their LONIA tokens in a 100% permissionless and seamless manner with no regard to the size of their allocations.

Metaverse enthusiasts can purchase land plots in Cardalonia, here’s how

Once 50% of planned cap milestones are accomplished, the Cardalonia (LONIA) ecosystem will be ready to proceed to the next phase of its roadmap, i.e., a massive land NFT sale. The sale will start after the Cardalonia (LONIA) team takes a snapshot of its community members’ accounts.

Cardalonia (LONIA) is among the first-ever Cardano-based decentralized applications (dApps) to receive a blue verification badge in Twitter.

Related
Cardalonia Launches Early Bird Campaign for LONIA Token; NFT Sale in Cards

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardalonia (LONIA) is a hybrid Play-to-Earn/Metaverse project with a built-in NFT module. Its NFT stack includes both tokenized land and token-characters that are integrated into Cardalonia’s (LONIA) gameplay.

Since its first presale phase, Cardalonia enabled LONIA staking for all holders; the first hundred supporters locked their tokens in staking mechanisms in Q3, 2022.

#Metaverse News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB Partners with Marvel Collaborator, Elon Musk Comments on Tesla’s BTC Sales, XRP Suspicious Activity on Exchanges Continues: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/22/2022 - 16:30
SHIB Partners with Marvel Collaborator, Elon Musk Comments on Tesla’s BTC Sales, XRP Suspicious Activity on Exchanges Continues: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Almost $6 Billion Lost by Cryptocurrency Investment Funds Like 3AC, Celsius and Others
07/22/2022 - 16:04
Almost $6 Billion Lost by Cryptocurrency Investment Funds Like 3AC, Celsius and Others
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bollinger Bands Indicator Shows Bitcoin Could Be on Cusp of Breakout
07/22/2022 - 15:41
Bollinger Bands Indicator Shows Bitcoin Could Be on Cusp of Breakout
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya