Cardalonia (LONIA) Metaverse Announces Land NFTs Sale, LONIA Presale

Cardalonia (LONIA), one of the first mainstream Cardano-based projects, shares the details of its LONIA presale progress and upcoming land NFTs sale

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardalonia (LONIA), a Metaverse ecosystem on the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Cardano (ADA), inches closer to a major adoption and marketing milestone.

Cardalonia’s LONIA presale is underway

According to the statement shared by the Cardalonia (LONIA) team, its LONIA token sale is up and running.

LONIA token is now available to the general public; over 50% of its supply is allocated for the ongoing phase of the sale. Early-stage investors are already able to claim their tokens on Cardalonia’s main website.

Cardalonia’s LONIA presale for early investors will last until August 15, 2022, or until the full cap is reached — whichever comes first. The LONIA price is fixed and will not increase: Web3 enthusiasts can buy 12 LONIA tokens with 1 ADA token.

Right now, Cardalonia’s team is working on a novel LONIA claim feature. Once this feature is live, Cardalonia (LONIA) token holders will be able to stake, claim and retake their LONIA tokens in a 100% permissionless and seamless manner with no regard to the size of their allocations.

Metaverse enthusiasts can purchase land plots in Cardalonia, here’s how

Once 50% of planned cap milestones are accomplished, the Cardalonia (LONIA) ecosystem will be ready to proceed to the next phase of its roadmap, i.e., a massive land NFT sale. The sale will start after the Cardalonia (LONIA) team takes a snapshot of its community members’ accounts.

Cardalonia (LONIA) is among the first-ever Cardano-based decentralized applications (dApps) to receive a blue verification badge in Twitter.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardalonia (LONIA) is a hybrid Play-to-Earn/Metaverse project with a built-in NFT module. Its NFT stack includes both tokenized land and token-characters that are integrated into Cardalonia’s (LONIA) gameplay.

Since its first presale phase, Cardalonia enabled LONIA staking for all holders; the first hundred supporters locked their tokens in staking mechanisms in Q3, 2022.