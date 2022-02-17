Bullieverse Raises $4 Million to Develop Immersive Metaverse Product

Leveraging unique 3D Metaverse technology Unreal Engine, Bullieverse is going to enrich the GameFi space with an immersive and profitable gaming experience.

Bullieverse secures $4,000,000 in a round led by OKX Blockdream Ventures

According to the official announcement by the Bullieverse team, its strategic funding round has concluded successfully. In all, it raised $4 million from top-notch VCs and high-profile angel investors.

OKX Blockdream Ventures led the round while Mike Dudas' 6thMan Ventures, C² Ventures, GravityX, LD Capital, Rainmaker Games, Genblock Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Roark Fund, Good Games Guild, Shima Capital, ExNetwork, Mintable, DWeb3 and Gate Labs also backed the start-up in its fundraising efforts.

Bullieverse is an ecosystem of crypto-centric arcade games: it brings a layer of immersive experience into Metaverse-themed GameFis.

CEO and co-founder of Bullieverse, Srini Anala, stresses the importance of successful fundraising for the next phases of his product's progress:

Closing this funding round is a key milestone in Bullieverse journey. We now have all the momentum we need to achieve our vision of being "The Metaverse" platform. We will double down on our focus of our themes "Play, Earn, Own and Experience" by executing our product and growth roadmaps. There are very few Web 3.0 projects that have a live product even before token launch - and we are one of them. We are also the first 3D metaverse play on Unreal Engine with a live game. The next 12 to 18 months of execution is critical and we look forward to that.

The Bear Hunt will start in Q1, 2022

As of February 2022, the project is organizing a whitelisting campaign for closed testing of its flagship product, The Bear Hunt. Per the team's estimations, it will go live as soon as this quarter.

Blockchain veterans Mike Dudas and Serge Kassardjian of 6th Man Ventures are fascinated by the expertise the Bullieverse team has in the sphere of decentralized game development:

As investors in the Web 3.0 space, we focus on product and the team. Bullieverse clearly has a top tier metaverse-gaming product, and is led by a very experienced and balanced team. Both 6th Man Ventures and Bullieverse believe in the true potential of Play-and-Earn gaming, its ability to expand and reign in the gaming industry. We look forward to having a great journey together.

In Bullieverse, GameFi enthusiasts can obtain the status of Citizens of Bulliever Island (COBI) by buying unique Bull NFTs. Also, for playing The Bear Hunt, exclusive Bear NFTs are available.