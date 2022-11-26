BTC, ETH, XRP Price Analysis for November 26

Original U.Today article

Which coins from top 10 list are ready to rise next week?

The weekend has started with a slight rise on the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.20% over the past 24 hours.

Today's rise has not affected the position of Bitcoin (BTC) from a technical point of view. Volatility has declined, which means that neither side is ready for a sharp move yet. Further growth is only possible if bulls get the rate back to the $17,000 zone and fix it there.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,571 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained the most value on the list today, going up by 2.16%.

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC), even though the price is far away from the key levels. On the daily chart, the rate might have been fixed above the $1,200 mark, which means that buyers are not willing to give up so easily.

Now, traders should pay close attention to the $1,300 zone, a breakout of which could be a prerequisite for a midterm bull run.

Ethereum is trading at $1,219 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not follow the rise of the top coins, falling by 0.23%.

Despite the slight decline, XRP has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the resistance at $0.4015. While the price is above it, buyers control the situation on the market. Furthermore, if the volume rises, the upward move may continue to a test of the $0.4348 level soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4055 at press time.