BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for April 10

Original U.Today article

Is Bitcoin (BTC) ready to rise faster than altcoins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone.

The vital information on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,123,355,145,372 $60,166.46 $55,222,967,130 2.63% Ethereum ETH $247,280,546,792 $2,141.97 $24,570,481,166 3.09% XRP XRP $55,510,929,716 $1.25 $16,068,956,714,280 24.31% Binance Coin BNB $73,551,963,803 $473.65 $6,253,948,917 7.82% Cardano ADA $38,733,336,203 $1.22 $2,108,798,287 0.34%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the $60,000 mark that confirms the ongoing bullish trend. The growth over the last day is 2.63%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has left consolidation and reached the vital $60,000 mark. From the technical point of view, there is high potential of seeing a test of the peak around $62,000.

However, bulls are unlikely to break it from the first attempt, which means that the sideways trend around $61,000 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,153 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has set a new peak today. The rate of the leading altcoin has increased by 3%.

The price has reached the $2,200 mark, and it seems that Ethereum (ETH) is ready to keep the rise going. In this case, the local peak is possible near the area of $2,300.

Ethereum is trading at $2,147 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the altcoin has rocketed by 24%.

Despite the ongoing rise, growth may continue to the far restest level of $1.3561. Around that level, bears might seize the short-term initiative for a while; however, the long-term trend remains bullish.

XRP is trading at $1.2265 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the second-biggest gainer after XRP. The rate of the native exchange coin has gone up by 7%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has tested the vital $500 mark today. Even though the long-term trend is bullish, there might be a small correction to the level of $459.

BNB is trading at $479 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is growing the least today as the rise is only 0.34%.

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is approaching the nearest resistance at $1.30. At the moment, it is too early to consider new peaks as the coin has not accumulated enough power.

ADA is trading at $1.22 at press time.