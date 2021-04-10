ENG
RU
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for April 10

Price Predictions
Sat, 04/10/2021 - 15:06
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is Bitcoin (BTC) ready to rise faster than altcoins?
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for April 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has begun with the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital information on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,123,355,145,372 $60,166.46 $55,222,967,130 2.63%

Ethereum

ETH

 $247,280,546,792 $2,141.97 $24,570,481,166 3.09%

XRP

XRP

 $55,510,929,716 $1.25 $16,068,956,714,280 24.31%

Binance Coin

BNB

 $73,551,963,803 $473.65 $6,253,948,917 7.82%

Cardano

ADA

 $38,733,336,203 $1.22 $2,108,798,287 0.34%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the $60,000 mark that confirms the ongoing bullish trend. The growth over the last day is 2.63%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has left consolidation and reached the vital $60,000 mark. From the technical point of view, there is high potential of seeing a test of the peak around $62,000.

Related
BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for April 9

However, bulls are unlikely to break it from the first attempt, which means that the sideways trend around $61,000 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,153 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has set a new peak today. The rate of the leading altcoin has increased by 3%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The price has reached the $2,200 mark, and it seems that Ethereum (ETH) is ready to keep the rise going. In this case, the local peak is possible near the area of $2,300.

Ethereum is trading at $2,147 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the altcoin has rocketed by 24%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the ongoing rise, growth may continue to the far restest level of $1.3561. Around that level, bears might seize the short-term initiative for a while; however, the long-term trend remains bullish.

XRP is trading at $1.2265 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the second-biggest gainer after XRP. The rate of the native exchange coin has gone up by 7%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has tested the vital $500 mark today. Even though the long-term trend is bullish, there might be a small correction to the level of $459.

BNB is trading at $479 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is growing the least today as the rise is only 0.34%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
 ADA/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is approaching the nearest resistance at $1.30. At the moment, it is too early to consider new peaks as the coin has not accumulated enough power.

ADA is trading at $1.22 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image BTC, XRP and DOT Price Analysis for April 6
Price Predictions
04/06/2021 - 15:16

BTC, XRP and DOT Price Analysis for April 6
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 7
Price Predictions
04/07/2021 - 14:55

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 7
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for April 8
Price Predictions
04/08/2021 - 16:07

BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for April 8
Denys Serhiichuk
thecryptobuds