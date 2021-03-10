ENG
RU
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 10

Price Predictions
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:13
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) and XRP show the same growth as Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls keep dominating the market as most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. XRP and Uniswap (UNI) are the only exceptions to the rule, falling by 1.38% and 2.73%, respectively.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,047,265,422,653 $56,104.43 $50,816,474,804 4.20%

Ethereum

ETH

 $212,129,827,737 $1,834.64 $23,163,827,519 1.10%

XRP

XRP

 $21,459,349,894 $0.4716 $3,189,678,482 -1.60%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers continued the recovery of the BTC/USD pair, but during the day the bulls repeatedly ran into bearish impulses, which brought the price down to the support around the $53,300 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

By the end of the day, the pair came close to the target level of $55,000. However, it was possible to break through this resistance only this evening. The March high was set at $55,855 and, in the morning, the Bitcoin price returned to the support of $53,300. If sellers' efforts are limited today by this support, then buyers will try to restore the price to the zone of the monthly maximum.

Related
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 9

If the bears push below the $53,300 mark, then the price may retrace to the two-hour EMA55 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $56,256 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, after the morning high around the $1,860 mark, trading volumes decreased and sellers pressed the Ether price to the support of $1,800.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Tonight there was a weak attempt by the bulls to test the level of $1,900, but the growth was not supported by large enough volumes. After a local maximum of around $1,880, the price rolled back to the POC line ($1,768). If the bears push through this Volume Profile indicator line, then the pair will test the two-hour moving average EMA55.

If the point of control line stops the onslaught of sellers, then in small volumes the price will resume the sideways consolidation with support at $1,800.

Ethereum is trading at $1,846 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP was trading at low volumes yesterday, and buyers were unsuccessful in the price recovery.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The bears broke through the four-hour EMA55 tonight and are trying to test the support of $0.450. If the upper border of the channel cannot withstand the onslaught of sellers, the pair will return to a narrow sideways trend with support at $0.430. At the same time, low selling volumes will help ease the bearish onslaught and restore the pair above average prices.

XRP is trading at $0.47 at press time.

 
 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for March 6
Price Predictions
03/06/2021 - 14:28

BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for March 6
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ADA, EOS and XTZ Price Analysis for March 7
Price Predictions
03/07/2021 - 14:24

BTC, ADA, EOS and XTZ Price Analysis for March 7
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 8
Price Predictions
03/08/2021 - 14:22

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 8
Denys Serhiichuk