BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 9

Original U.Today article

Can Ethereum (ETH) and XRP surpass Bitcoin (BTC) in the short term?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep dominating the cryptocurrency market as coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $861,709,715,667 $45,395.09 $126,262,649,607 15.10% Ethereum ETH $200,982,441,690 $1,719.97 $57,250,783,829 3.20% XRP XRP $21,059,323,350 $0.4523 $10,598,330,104 6.38%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 16%, having set the peak at $48,200.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might face a correction to the mirror level at $42,000 as there is almost no liquidity at the moment to keep the rise.

However, one should consider such a move as a short-term decline as part of the long-term bullish trend.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,638 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the leading altcoin has risen by only 3%.

From the technical perspective, Ethereum (ETH) needs more time to show a price blast as the coin is still in the accumulation phase. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $1,650-$1,750 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,742 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the second-most growing coin today. The rate of the altcoin has gone up by 6.38% since yesterday.

XRP keeps trading in the bullish channel, aiming at the vital $0.50 mark. However, there are low chances for a breakout as the buying trading volume is low enough to fix above the resistance.

XRP is trading at $0.46 at press time.