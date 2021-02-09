BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 9

Bulls keep dominating the cryptocurrency market as coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.
The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$861,709,715,667
|$45,395.09
|$126,262,649,607
|15.10%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$200,982,441,690
|$1,719.97
|$57,250,783,829
|3.20%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|$21,059,323,350
|$0.4523
|$10,598,330,104
|6.38%
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 16%, having set the peak at $48,200.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might face a correction to the mirror level at $42,000 as there is almost no liquidity at the moment to keep the rise.
However, one should consider such a move as a short-term decline as part of the long-term bullish trend.
Bitcoin is trading at $45,638 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is showing less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the leading altcoin has risen by only 3%.
From the technical perspective, Ethereum (ETH) needs more time to show a price blast as the coin is still in the accumulation phase. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $1,650-$1,750 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,742 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the second-most growing coin today. The rate of the altcoin has gone up by 6.38% since yesterday.
XRP keeps trading in the bullish channel, aiming at the vital $0.50 mark. However, there are low chances for a breakout as the buying trading volume is low enough to fix above the resistance.
XRP is trading at $0.46 at press time.