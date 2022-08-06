BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 6

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) or XRP follow the rise of Ethereum (ETH)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with a neutral mood on the cryptocurrency market as some coins keep rising, while others have entered the correction zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) stays in the green area, going up by 0.70% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around the $23,000 zone after the false breakout of the support level at $22,401. If bulls can hold the $23,000 mark, there is a chance to see a test of the local resistance at $24,280 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,214 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained the most value today, rising by almost 2%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC), as the rate of the main altcoin is approaching the resistance level at $1,785. Thus, the price is located above the important mark of $1,700, confirming buyers' pressure. If nothing changes, the breakout may happen within the next days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,712 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, going up by 0.38%.

Despite the rise, XRP has not accumulated enough power for further growth. A midterm bull run might only start when the price gets close to the crucial mark of $0.40. The low volume also confirms the current sideways trading.

XRP is trading at $0.3740 at press time.