BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for September 25

Original U.Today article

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.43% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of the wide channel, accumulating energy for a further move. At the moment, there are low chances to expect any shapely moves.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $26,000-$27,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,254 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.82%.

Image by TradingView

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has once again made a false breakout of the support level of $1,571. If today's bar closes far from that mark, buyers might seize the initiative that can lead to a short-term rise to the $1,650 area soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,583 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 0.77%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB remains more bearish than bullish as the rate is not far from the support of $203.4. If the drop continues, the bar closure near the mentioned mark might be a prerequisite for a blast to the zone of $200 and below.

BNB is trading at $209.3 at press time.