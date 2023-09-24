XRP Price Analysis for September 24

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.64%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight fall, the price of XRP is on the way to testing the recently formed resistance level of $0.5109. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout can be a prerequisite for further growth to the $0.5140 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. The price is trading within yesterday's bar, which means that ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly chart, as the rate is in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.401 and the resistance at $0.5848.

If the rate remains above the important zone of $0.50 until the end of the week, sideways trading in the range of $0.50-$0.53 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5102 at press time.