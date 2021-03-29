BTC, ETH, ADA, UNI and KLAY Price Analysis for March 29

Original U.Today article

Have most of the coins finished their correction before continued growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new weekend has begun with an ongoing rise on the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.

The important data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Uniswap (UNI) and KLAY:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,086,607,016,279 $58,180.90 $54,704,295,537 3.97% Ethereum ETH $205,395,685,154 $1,783.60 $20,129,882,227 4.91% Cardano ADA $38,743,494,452 $1.21 $2,480,102,551 1.93% Klaytn KLAY $9,997,112,836 $4.08 $262,182,459 13.20% Uniswap UNI $15,129,043,939 $28.93 $492,251,128 3.20%

BTC/USD

Last Saturday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price consolidated above the two-hour EMA55, and buyers tried to continue the pair's recovery. The trading volumes were below average, and the BTC price could not overcome the resistance in the area of $56,600. By the end of the week, it returned to the moving average EMA55.

If the pair holds above the level of average prices, then the recovery might continue to the resistance of $60,000.

If the bears push through the support of the two-hour moving average, then the price will retrace to the orange level of $53,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,116 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is trading better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the chief crypto has increased by almost 5%.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is testing the liquidity zone around $1,800. The selling volume is low at the moment, which means that bulls may get the rate of the altcoin to $1,950 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,770 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is also located in the green zone, rising by 1.93% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is not as bullish as Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC). At the moment, the altcoin is accumulating power for a future rise. If bulls keep trading above the MA 50, the nearest resistance at $1.46 may be attained shortly.

Cardano is trading at $1.20 at press time.

KLAY/USD

KLAY is the top gainer from our list. It has risen by 13.20% over the last 24 hours.

After a test of the $8 mark, the altcoin has begun to accumulate power for ongoing growth. The buying volume is increasing, which means that the rise is about to continue.

KLAY is trading at $3.91 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) is not an exception to the rule as the growth of the DeFi token totals 3.20%.

On the daily time frame, the asset is located in the sideways trend. At the moment, there are chances of seeing the rise reach the closest vital level at $30.25.

UNI is trading at $28.50 at press time.