Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, ADA, UNI and KLAY Price Analysis for March 29

Price Predictions
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 15:03
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have most of the coins finished their correction before continued growth?
BTC, ETH, ADA, UNI and KLAY Price Analysis for March 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new weekend has begun with an ongoing rise on the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The important data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Uniswap (UNI) and KLAY:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,086,607,016,279 $58,180.90 $54,704,295,537 3.97%

Ethereum

ETH

 $205,395,685,154 $1,783.60 $20,129,882,227 4.91%

Cardano

ADA

 $38,743,494,452 $1.21 $2,480,102,551 1.93%

Klaytn

KLAY

 $9,997,112,836 $4.08 $262,182,459 13.20%

Uniswap

UNI

 $15,129,043,939 $28.93 $492,251,128 3.20%

BTC/USD

Last Saturday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price consolidated above the two-hour EMA55, and buyers tried to continue the pair's recovery. The trading volumes were below average, and the BTC price could not overcome the resistance in the area of $56,600. By the end of the week, it returned to the moving average EMA55.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

If the pair holds above the level of average prices, then the recovery might continue to the resistance of $60,000.

Related
BTC, XRP, LINK, UNI and BNB Price Analysis for March 28

If the bears push through the support of the two-hour moving average, then the price will retrace to the orange level of $53,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,116 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is trading better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the chief crypto has increased by almost 5%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is testing the liquidity zone around $1,800. The selling volume is low at the moment, which means that bulls may get the rate of the altcoin to $1,950 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,770 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is also located in the green zone, rising by 1.93% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is not as bullish as Ethereum (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC). At the moment, the altcoin is accumulating power for a future rise. If bulls keep trading above the MA 50, the nearest resistance at $1.46 may be attained shortly.

Cardano is trading at $1.20 at press time.

KLAY/USD

KLAY is the top gainer from our list. It has risen by 13.20% over the last 24 hours.

KLAY/USD chart by TradingView
KLAY/USD chart by TradingView

After a test of the $8 mark, the altcoin has begun to accumulate power for ongoing growth. The buying volume is increasing, which means that the rise is about to continue.

KLAY is trading at $3.91 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) is not an exception to the rule as the growth of the DeFi token totals 3.20%.

UNI/USD chart by TradingView
UNI/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the asset is located in the sideways trend. At the moment, there are chances of seeing the rise reach the closest vital level at $30.25.

UNI is trading at $28.50 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #UNIUSD #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 23
Price Predictions
03/23/2021 - 16:13

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 23
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for March 24
Price Predictions
03/24/2021 - 15:48

BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for March 24
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 25
Price Predictions
03/25/2021 - 15:58

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 25
Denys Serhiichuk