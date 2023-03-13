BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 13

The new week has started with the market bounce back as the rates of most of the coins are rising.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by 14% over the last 24 hours.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the rise after the breakout of the $21,454 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance at $23,890. If the closure happens near it, the rise may lead to the test of the next zone at around $25,000.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $23,519 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 11.48%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC), as bulls are back in the game after the false breakout of the support level at $1,408. If growth continues to the $1,700 zone, one can expect a sharp price blast to the $1,800-$1,900 zone by the end of the month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,657 at press time.