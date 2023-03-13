Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 13

Mon, 03/13/2023 - 16:13
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coin has more chances to continue growth?
The new week has started with the market bounce back as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by 14% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the rise after the breakout of the $21,454 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance at $23,890. If the closure happens near it, the rise may lead to the test of the next zone at around $25,000.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,519 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 11.48%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC), as bulls are back in the game after the false breakout of the support level at $1,408. If growth continues to the $1,700 zone, one can expect a sharp price blast to the $1,800-$1,900 zone by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,657 at press time.

