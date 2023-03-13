BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 13

Original U.Today article

Which top coin has more chances to continue growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with the market bounce back as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has rocketed by 14% over the last 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the rise after the breakout of the $21,454 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance at $23,890. If the closure happens near it, the rise may lead to the test of the next zone at around $25,000.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,519 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 11.48%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC), as bulls are back in the game after the false breakout of the support level at $1,408. If growth continues to the $1,700 zone, one can expect a sharp price blast to the $1,800-$1,900 zone by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,657 at press time.