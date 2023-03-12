SHIB Price Analysis for March 12

Some coins are ready to bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has increased by 1% over the last day.
Despite the slight rise, the rate of SHIB has broken the local support level at $0.00001014. If the price remains below that mark until the end of the day, the fall may continue to the vital zone of $0.000010 shortly.
The situation is a little bit different on the daily time frame. The price is above the support at $0.00000982, which means that bulls are not ready to give up so easily.
All in all, consolidation in the narrow range around $0.000010 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
On the weekly chart, traders should pay attention to the support level at $0.00001007. If the candle closes near this mark or even below it, the upcoming week can also become bearish for SHIB with a potential decline to the $0.000009 area.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001013 at press time.