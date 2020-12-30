BREAKING: Binance U.S. to Delist XRP

The U.S.-based arm of the Binance exchange will delist the XRP cryptocurrency following SEC's lawsuit against Ripple

Binance U.S. has just announced that the XRP cryptocurrency will be delisted from the exchange on Jan. 13, 2020:

"Effective Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10am EST, XRP will be delisted from Binance.US. XRP trading and deposits will be suspended. inance.US users will not be able to deposit XRP as of January 13, 2021 at 10am EST. XRP withdrawals will not be affected at this time."

It is worth noting that the exchange's users will still be able to claim the Spark (FLR) token.



Coinbase, Bitstamp, Bittrex, and a slew of other exchanges have announced that they would suspend XRP trading next month, but Binance U.S. has so far made the most drastic decision to completely delist the token following SEC's lawsuit against Ripple.

It is worth noting that Binance U.S. CEO, Catherine Coley, is Ripple's former head of XRP institutional liquidity.