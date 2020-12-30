BREAKING: Binance U.S. to Delist XRP

News
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 20:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S.-based arm of the Binance exchange will delist the XRP cryptocurrency following SEC's lawsuit against Ripple
BREAKING: Binance U.S. to Delist XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Binance U.S. has just announced that the XRP cryptocurrency will be delisted from the exchange on Jan. 13, 2020: 

"Effective Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10am EST, XRP will be delisted from Binance.US. XRP trading and deposits will be suspended. inance.US users will not be able to deposit XRP as of January 13, 2021 at 10am EST. XRP withdrawals will not be affected at this time."

Related Binance.US CEO Says Bitcoin Rally Dominated by Spot Traders
Related
Binance.US CEO Says Bitcoin Rally Dominated by Spot Traders

It is worth noting that the exchange's users will still be able to claim the Spark (FLR) token.         

Coinbase, Bitstamp, Bittrex, and a slew of other exchanges have announced that they would suspend XRP trading next month, but Binance U.S. has so far made the most drastic decision to completely delist the token following SEC's lawsuit against Ripple. 

It is worth noting that Binance U.S. CEO, Catherine Coley, is Ripple's former head of XRP institutional liquidity.              

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Mike Novogratz Now Views Bitcoin as Institutional Product
News
12/24/2020 - 17:46

Mike Novogratz Now Views Bitcoin as Institutional Product

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Inching Closer to $30,000 as It Hits $28,000
News
12/27/2020 - 11:19

Bitcoin Inching Closer to $30,000 as It Hits $28,000

Alex Dovbnya
article image Another Public Company Adds Millions Worth of Bitcoin to Its Treasury
News
12/29/2020 - 13:46

Another Public Company Adds Millions Worth of Bitcoin to Its Treasury

Alex Dovbnya