BONE Fee to Send SHIB Goes Down Thousands of Percent, 916 Million XRP Moved by Ripple, Japanese Exchange Posts Positive Feedback on SHIB Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top four news stories over the past day.

BONE fee to send Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes down thousands of percent thanks to Shibarium

Yesterday, on March 13, the official Twitter handle of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) posted a tweet, saying that Shibarium is able to reduce transaction fees by thousands of percent. As proof, the account shared a screenshot with transaction details, showing a wallet sending 0.1 BONE and paying a miniscule fee of 0.00002 BONE for this. Previously, SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama mentioned that transaction fees on Shibarium, unlike those on Ethereum, would be much lower and faster, and it looks like he kept his promise. In addition to this, as written by Kusama in several Medium posts, every transaction will contribute to regular SHIB burns. The SHIB army currently anticipates trillions of Shiba Inu to be burned, which should theoretically result in a considerable increase in price.

916 million XRP moved by Ripple as third crypto-friendly bank crashes

According to Whale Alert crypto tracker, yesterday, Ripple fintech giant and several anonymous wallets moved 916 million XRP, which equals $352.4 million in fiat USD. This was done in eight transactions, with the largest three of them carrying 278,500,000 XRP; 245,500,000 XRP and 200,000,000 XRP. A portion of these funds was moved to Bittrex, apparently to be sold. The rest was transferred between Ripple-linked wallets. Meanwhile, three of the largest crypto-friendly banks went bankrupt lately: Signature Bank, Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank. According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, his company had some exposure to the latter. However, its closure has not impacted Ripple's daily operations.

Shiba Inu: Japanese crypto exchange marks SHIB listing with positive feedback

As previously reported by U.Today, after receiving hundreds of requests from the SHIB community, the Japanese subsidiary of tlSan Francisco-based crypto exchange OKCoinJapan added support for the SHIB token on Feb. 28. The meme coin was well accepted by the exchange's users and, thus, the official Twitter account of OKCoinJapan devoted its recent post to SHIB, sharing positive feedback. The translation of its tweet written in Japanese reads: "It has been well received since we started handling SHIB. I wanted more people to know about it, so I made an explanation video that even dogs can enjoy." In the meantime, another token from the SHIB ecosystem, BONE, recently scored new listings following Shibarium optimism. Last week, the asset was added by Poloniex, one of the oldest crypto exchanges in the space.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) to be spent by David Gokhshtein on daily purchases: details